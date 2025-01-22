‘I am changing my name, going by Jack Haven now’: ‘I Saw the TV Glow’ and ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ star reveals new name in Instagram post

You may have noticed a talented young actor named Brigette Lundy-Paine in I Saw the TV Glow, Bill & Ted Face the Music, and the TV show Atypical. But now, Lundy-Paine, who is non-binary, has changed their name to Jack Haven.

Haven recently took to their official Instagram account to make a statement about the decision, writing: “I am changing my name, going by Jack Haven now. “Haven is after my great great uncle, Haven Gillespie who was a songwriter known for the xmas hit ‘Santa Clause is Coming to Town’ which he wrote on the subway in 15 minutes. and first name Jack has stuck.” They continued, “Two years ago in a workshop led by @saman_arastoo I began using this name. I said I was using it in safe spaces. Saman said use it in dangerous spaces. So I use it in the mens bathroom.” For some background, Arastoo is a trans Iranian filmmaker who transitioned in 2008.

Haven existing as a non-binary person is certainly an act of bravery, especially during the dreary beginning of Trump’s America. The day before Haven made their announcement, President Trump, a convicted felon, declared in his inauguration speech that going forward, America would only recognize two genders, male and female. As a result, trans and non-binary people are currently gearing up for a fight they should never have had to face.

Haven has spoken about their non-binary identity before, many times, and always very thoughtfully. They mused in an interview with Them magazine before changing their name: “I’ve really tried to move away from using words like ‘masculine’ and ‘feminine’ to describe anything in my life. I just want to feel like pure energy.” They are one of a number of out non-binary actors working right now: others include The Crown’s Emma Corrin, House of the Dragon‘s Emma D’Arcy, and Bella Ramsey of The Last of Us.

Their Instagram announcement was met with support from fans of Haven’s work. Lots of people shared their love for the actor in the comments and complimented them on their new name. Hopefully, this is the sort of spirit that will last as non-binary and trans people face an uncertain future at the hands of MAGA. None of the community should be in this position.

