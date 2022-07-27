Hulu Reverses Their Political Ads Ban After Internet Outcry

Hulu has quickly reversed their ban on political advertisements after a vocal backlash from customers. Parent company Disney issued a statement saying, “After a thorough review of ad policies across its linear networks and streaming platforms over the last few months, Disney is now aligning Hulu’s political advertising policies to be consistent with the Company’s general entertainment … Hulu will now accept candidate and issue advertisements covering a wide spectrum of policy positions, but reserves the right to request edits or alternative creative, in alignment with industry standards.”

The streaming service owned by Disney came under fire earlier this week after it was revealed that they would not allow ads which discuss “sensitive” issues like abortion, guns, climate change and the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. capitol. The categories that fall under banned content includes any “content that takes a position on a controversial issue of public importance.” So basically every crucial midterms issue.

Democratic candidate Suraj Patel, who is currently running for congress in New York’s 12th district, posted a letter of protest against Disney and Hulu, which banned his ads for “sensitive content”. Patel wrote, “To not discuss these topics in my campaign ad is to not address the most important issues facing the United States, … Your ban on mobilization messaging has a perverse effect on Democracy.”

Hulu demanded we remove footage of Jan. 6 and the word "climate change" from our ad as they were deemed "sensitive"



How are the two of the biggest issues facing our country – our Democracy itself and the planet "too sensitive to talk about?"



This has huge implications. https://t.co/Hv9tAMwxT7 — Suraj Patel (@surajpatelnyc) July 13, 2022

Democrat leaders pushed back on the rule after The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and Democratic Governors Association bought ads which attacked Republicans’ records on abortion, gun safety, and the insurrection. While broadcast television must air political ads from both parties sans censorship (thanks to the Communications Act of 1934), these same rules don’t apply to streamers.

“Hulu’s censorship of the truth is outrageous, offensive, and another step down a dangerous path for our country,” the executive directors of the democratic committees, Christie Roberts, Tim Persico and Noam Lee, said in a statement. “Voters have the right to know the facts about MAGA Republicans’ agenda on issues like abortion – and Hulu is doing a huge disservice to the American people by blocking voters from learning the truth about the GOP record or denying these issues from even being discussed.” And while Hulu seemed to be against democratic-supported ads, they ran several controversial Trump ads in 2020, including one where Trump claims “The ‘deep state’ is trying to inject our health system with socialist price controls.”

#BoycottHulu and #CancelHulu began trending on social media, as users called out the streamer and Disney for censoring the ads. This is, of course, not the first time that Disney has tried to sidestep political controversy. Their marked silence and financial support of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill became a PR disaster for the company as employees and fans alike put pressure on the company to respond. Once Disney did come out against the bill (after it passed), Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stripped them of their special tax status, a move which will hurt Floridians more than the multi-billion dollar conglomerate.

Messaging that’s out of touch with the times fails them which is why those voters are so sporadic, there’s a whole body of evidence on this.



If we can't mention, Jan 6, abortion, or climate change,” we can't mobilize voters and that's why our electoral outcomes are so perverse — Suraj Patel (@surajpatelnyc) July 13, 2022

It’s all too easy to draw the line connecting ads critical of the republican party to massive corporations whose financial interests are served by conservative politicians. But even the most powerful companies aren’t immune from public outcry and demands to be held accountable.

