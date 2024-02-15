Hulu Just Canceled Its Funniest Original Series

Hulu has canceled Chris Estrada’s brilliant comedy This Fool after two seasons. Estrada’s series never got the attention it deserved and that’s a shame because This Fool is one of the streamer’s funniest, most original series.

The comedian co-created and starred in the series, which follows Julio Lopez (Estrada), who works for Hugs Not Thugs. This non-profit helps rehabilitate and job-train formerly incarcerated people. Julio reunites with his cousin Luis (Frankie Quiñones) who is released from prison after serving an 8-year sentence. Together, the cousins try to better their situation, meet women, and maybe (one day) move out of Julio’s mom’s house. Michael Imperioli plays Minister Payne, the beleaguered director of Hugs Not Thugs.

The second season saw Julio tackle his depression and pursue his dream of opening a coffee shop that employs formerly incarcerated folks, while Luis embarks on a new romance. The series highlights and lampoons Latinx culture in South Central Los Angeles, often dipping into absurdity and whimsy (fans of Detroiters will love this series).

This Fool is not only deeply relatable, but it is brilliantly funny. With whip-smart writing and terrific performances, the series received critical acclaim. But sadly, the raves were not enough to find an audience. The series joins fellow Latinx shows canceled too soon, like Gordita Chronicles and One Day at a Time.

As the Peak TV bubble bursts, many fan-favorite shows are getting canceled. Sadly, those fools at Hulu couldn’t see the potential of This Fool. You blew it, playboy.

