Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power‘s release date is already just around the corner, but there’s a way you might be able to see it even earlier. After all, it has been 8 long years since we last had a J. R. R. Tolkien-inspired live-action project—The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug in 2014. Hence, we’re more than ready to see some more Middle-earth action. Additionally, this is the first Lord of the Rings big-budget, live-action adaption not produced by Peter Jackson.

The Rings of Power is set to premiere on September 1, 2022. This series is not based on a specific book by Tolkien but is loosely inspired by the appendices of The Lord of the Rings. It delves into the history of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events of either The Lord of the Rings or The Hobbit. In particular, it focuses on the Second Age of Middle-earth, the period in which the Rings of Power were first forged and the Dark Lord Sauron rose to the power for the first time. The series covers events that spanned thousands of years in Middle-earth history, but they’ve been condensed for the series.

So far, The Rings of Power is shaping up to be quite the spectacle. It will dive into Lord of the Rings territory that hasn’t been explored or adapted yet, and features an enormous ensemble cast. Additionally, with a hefty budget of $465 million (just for the first season), the show will be one of the most expensive ever made. Even though it’s a TV series, The Rings of Power certainly seems to boast enough grandeur to be enjoyed on the big screen.

How to watch The Rings of Power in theaters

While September 1st is the official release date, some fans can get a first-look at The Rings of Power on the big screen on August 31, 2022. Amazon has chosen to release the first two episodes of the series theatrically for one night only. However, there are a few catches for this one-night fan event. The episodes will premiere exclusively in various Cinemark theaters across the globe. Also, those who hoping to nab tickets must be Cinemark Movie Rewards program members. There is both a free Movie Rewards program for movie-goers, as well one that costs $9.99 per month and includes special benefits.

Tickets for the event became available on August 22, 2022. You can reserve your tickets or find participating theaters on Cinemark’s website. Meanwhile, for those who miss the event, they’ll still be able to catch the first two-episodes on Amazon Prime on September 1. After that, Amazon will release one new episode per week on their platform.

