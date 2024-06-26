If You Want More ‘Frieren’, You Need To Find the Manga

The Fieren: Beyond Journey’s End anime has become a massive hit after its release toward the end of 2023, with the story following the journey of an immortal elf as she undertakes the task of better understanding humanity has touched many a heart.

With the anime’s first season over, many are desperate to continue their journey with the characters—which means reading the manga.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End captured the hearts and imaginations of anime fans across the globe thanks to its slow-paced and thoughtful storyline. Centering on Frieren, an immortal elf who has lived hundreds of years, we see how she views time and existence very differently from the shorter-lived humans she occasionally associates with. Mourning the loss of her friend, Himmel the Hero, and regretting not spending more time with him when she had the chance, she sets out on a quest to the far north, to the resting place of souls. Along the way, she takes on an apprentice mage, Fern, and a young warrior, Stark. She comes to learn more about humanity through her time with them and takes greater effort to appreciate the ones she cares for.

The anime has been enormously well-received, with many claiming it to be one of the best anime releases of 2023. Along with beautiful animation and sound design, the character arc of Frieren and subject matters of grief, isolation, and the passage of time have resonated well with audiences and critics alike. Now, fans are antsy to move on with the story, especially as no second season has been announced yet!

Where can I find the manga?

The manga, written by Kanehito Yamada and illustrated by Tsukasa Abe, was first serialized in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday on April 28, 2020. As of April 2024, 13 volumes have been released. In February 2021, Viz Media announced that it had obtained the license to release the manga for English release in North America. You can read the manga on the Viz Manga digital manga service, where the series has received simultaneous publication as in Japan.

So far, the anime has caught up to chapter 60 of the manga, with the last episode, titled “It Would Be Embarrassing When We Met Again,” which lines up with chapter 60, titled, “Departure and Farewell.” If you wanted to continue the story from the end of season one, you would want to start on Chapter 61, “Magic -Nullifying Crystal.”

Hopefully, we hear an update about the anime soon, and we can look forward to Frieren, Fern, and Stark returning to our screens!

