How To Get a ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Pizza Box

By Oct 22nd, 2023, 3:19 pm

Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNAF) is turning itself into more than a movie; it’s a multimedia event with merch and promotional tie-ins. One of the most sought-after pieces of merchandise? A Freddy Fazbear Pizzeria box. Here are four ways to get a Freddy Fazbear Pizza Box of your very own.

Regal Cinemas

Regal Cinemas is also partnering with Five Nights at Freddy’s, allowing you to eat Freddy Fazbear Pizza while watching the FNAF movie. The boxes are only available at select locations while supplies last, so be sure to call your local Regal Cinema to reserve a box.

Blaze Pizza

As part of a weekend event for Friday the 13th, Blaze Pizza locations in Ontario, Canada partnered with FNAF, allowing customers to take away personalized pizzas in custom Freddy Fazbear Pizzeria Boxes. The event appears to still be ongoing, though only at the Ontario Blaze Pizza location(s).

Insomnia Cookies

If you prefer pizza cookies to pizza pies, Insomnia Cookies is also doing a collaboration where customers can get a massive pizza cookie to-go in a Freddy Fazbear pizza box. However, I have heard mixed reviews, as some customers are reporting that the box is just a sleeve that covers the original Insomnia Cookies box.

Etsy

If none of these options are available to you locally, GeekyRoo on Etsy has a downloadable print available for $2.49. If you want the physical box, you will have to find a vendor to physically print it out for you on cardboard. Alternatively, you can print the design on regular printer paper and tape or paste it onto a white pizza box.

Unconfirmed but very interesting!

Residents of Los Angeles have reported a pop-up Freddy Fazbear Pizzeria on 8301 Sunset Boulevard. However, the restaurant appears to not yet be open for business. If/when it does open, it will almost certainly have the pizza boxes available for guests to take home.

