Things We Saw Today: How to Add a Farm Animal to Your Zoom Meetings

Now that Zoom has become the unofficial office and general gathering space of the coronavirus quarantine, you might be looking for ways to spice up your daily meetings or happy hour hangouts. You’ve probably seen the ways people have gotten creative with their backgrounds (of which there are a lot) but now a farm and animal sanctuary in Silicon Valley is letting you add some delightful new attendees to the mix.

#Getoffyourgrass and bring us to your next company meeting, happy hour, or coffee break with #Goat2Meeting and you enable us to offer free virtual visits for public school classes. @LastWeekTonight pic.twitter.com/KHn6mnF64G — Sweet Farm (@TheSweetFarm) April 10, 2020

Sweet Farm is a non-profit that makes a significant part of its income from in-person visits to the farm. Since that’s not a possibility right now, they’ve introduced a program called Goat 2 Meeting (good pun) offering virtual farm tours. They’ve also made some of their farm animals available to join your call, be it a work meeting, birthday party, or whatever event might be made better by having a pig or a llama in attendance. (So, basically any event ever.)

From Business Insider:

People can pay anywhere from $65 to $250 for various interactions with the animals, which include goats, sheep, pigs, cows, turkeys, and llamas — by far the most popular choice. For $65, you get a 20-minute virtual tour of the farm for up to six call participants. For a bigger meeting, you can pay $100 for a 10-minute animal cameo or $250 for a 25-minute virtual tour.

Sweet Farm is also offering free tours for nonprofits and schools and they say they’ve received hundreds of requests so far.

Others are starting to get in on the idea too, which I think is just fine because I don’t think there can be such a thing as “too many llamas on Zoom.”

(image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

