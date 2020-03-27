Things We Saw Today: Some Truly Excellent Zoom Backgrounds to Use in Your New Zoom Life

The video conferencing service Zoom has become essential in our coronavirus time. Once used primarily for remote workers to join virtual meetings, people are now using Zoom for every conceivable service. My mother attends a Zoom yoga class and a Zoom bookclub; all kinds of academic classes are based on Zoom; Zoom “happy hours” where groups of friends or coworkers call in to drink together are becoming a thing; Zoom dates from afar are happening; I even saw mention of a Zoom sex party. It’s a brave new Zoom world, my friends.

50 Zoom Backgrounds Of Homes, Impossible For Millennials To Ever Afford, To Use At Work Before You Die — jenn schiffer (@jennschiffer) March 27, 2020

Zoom lets you set a custom background, which is practical—many of us may not want to show off our environs, and plain walls are bleak. The feature can also be a lot of fun, and with so many people Zoom-ing now, many have made and shared their own backgrounds. Of course, brands and other interested parties are jumping on board to get in on the free promotional space, since you’re essentially putting a giant billboard behind you for others to see. Still, for this brief moment in time, folks are being inventive, winking, and zany in their background choices, and backgrounds haven’t been totally co-opted as advertisements or played out as memes yet.

The firm has discovered Zoom backgrounds. Today on the call we had three beaches and one Dodger die-hard in full uniform and an opening day background. — InvokePHat (@Popehat) March 26, 2020

Here are some of our favorites. KC Green’s famous “This Is Fine” dog cartoon with the room on fire is the one I’ve seen pop up most on social media, since it’s so apropos for our times (and now, you get to be the dog!), but there are many, many, many backgrounds to choose from.

got my new background for my next zoom lecture ☺️ pic.twitter.com/u43o6DHzdv — rachel (@racheltle) March 26, 2020

some useful backgrounds for zoom chats: pic.twitter.com/usyYnZvaBB — dom nero (@dominicknero) March 25, 2020

The discovery that you can change your background in #Zoom leads me to announce that I will be leading all remaining seminars this term from the bridge of the starship Enterprise #WorkingFromHomeLife pic.twitter.com/zhscoZLOGv — Simon John (@sjohnhist) March 20, 2020

some @zoom_us backgrounds for those of us working from home. pic.twitter.com/LwbiaPlWmO — Schitt’s Creek (@SchittsCreek) March 20, 2020

Do you want to use my art for your Zoom Background? why not? #doitforthezoom pic.twitter.com/cN2ut1hhQY — Noah MacMillan (@NoahMacMillan) March 20, 2020

If you’re looking for some custom Zoom backgrounds, we’ve got a buncha wallpapers that otter do the trick: https://t.co/MIaDWOVNpC pic.twitter.com/IVprw2ETeY — Monterey Bay Aquarium (@MontereyAq) March 23, 2020

Looking to spice up your Zoom meetings? Try these backgrounds. The ISS cupola pic.twitter.com/pVic7fYDPW — AeroDork (@AeroDork) March 27, 2020

if u need a zoom background, might i recommend this max headroom option pic.twitter.com/WZV9jQPGGu — DilDog{ce461af4-0b30-4c0d-92cc-1beabcc321d7} (@dildog) March 24, 2020

We made some date backgrounds to help your Zoom dates feel a little more like real dates. Date from home and stay safe, everyone! #DFH pic.twitter.com/F2A6jzqwSi — Hinge (@hinge) March 25, 2020

Need a @zoom_us background for your meetings?

I’ve got you fam. pic.twitter.com/PBsac0P36X — FOX (@FOXTV) March 23, 2020

my zoom background setup pic.twitter.com/3lwhyIV7k7 — zake linholm as fuck (@davidalvrzz) March 27, 2020

my doctor’s doing a Zoom Q&A tomorrow about coronavirus and I’ll be using this as my background pic.twitter.com/Sv3g2sGr4G — priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) March 26, 2020

long thread of zoom backgrounds pic.twitter.com/D8gLOkKPrZ — bees 🥺🏳️‍🌈 (@feral_creachre) March 20, 2020

Liven up your Zoom work meetings by changing your background to make it look like you’re in a Gothic mansion or enchanted forest. Click on the Virtual Background tab and upload your own image. Gonna do my Thursday team meeting from Hearst Castle and see if they notice. pic.twitter.com/ro6oKQtJEH — Anna Mazzola (@Anna_Mazz) March 24, 2020

Some of these would make great virtual backgrounds for your zoom meetings! https://t.co/XMHierTu2f — Deborah Edwards (@ScienceEdwards) March 26, 2020

Some @zoom_us backgrounds for those of us working from our kingdoms of isolation. https://t.co/v6N5UUqCvr pic.twitter.com/PXQ37IriYJ — Frozen the Musical (@FrozenBroadway) March 26, 2020

With everyone working from home (ourselves included), we thought we’d share a few Zoom background images of House of Eternal Return to brighten up your meetings. These are portrait for you phone zoomers out there. With love,

Meow Wolf at Home pic.twitter.com/ybaiIclJLz — Meow Wolf (@MeowWolf) March 19, 2020

My zoom background? There was only ever one choice… #volcanocattakestakenocrap pic.twitter.com/XuBAZGrYwi — Dr Adam Kent (@geowhateverist) March 26, 2020

The possibilities are pretty limitless here, so go wild. Here’s how to get started with backgrounds on Zoom. (A note about making backgrounds work for Macs: “Mac OS version needs to be 10.13 or higher and, your processor must be an Intel Core i5 with a quad-core or better.” Or else, you need a green screen behind you!)

Here’s a quick tutorial on how to make a virtual background for your @zoom_us meetings ;) 😎 https://t.co/K9adt95igW pic.twitter.com/HPgGbaKuZ0 — Candace B.🌵 (@candytechideas) March 27, 2020

Totally an amateur hack but in a pinch, a bed sheet over a blanket + rolling clothes rack dramatically improves the virtual backgrounds in #Zoom pic.twitter.com/KQwPNz6XsF — Jonathan Kalodimos (@JonKalodimos) March 26, 2020

Happy Zoom backgrounding!

zoom background alignment chart pic.twitter.com/2qB002Apuf — lesbian mothman (@verysmallriver) March 26, 2020

(image: KC Green)

What else did we see today beyond Zoom backgrounds? Do you really want to know?

The FBI has killed a man who allegedly planned a bomb attack on a Kansas City-area hospital. (via The Guardian)

March Madness may be canceled, but you can still enjoy this video of women dunking on the GOP. pic.twitter.com/aVBm5qzrkS — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) March 27, 2020

Today in good news we need: the National Theatre will stream a free play every Thursday night. (via Timeout London)

Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer, or “young woman governor” as Trump called her, because of course he did, had a few things to say about that. (via HuffPost)

As millions across the US stay home to help flatten the Covid-19 curve, domestic violence organizations & support systems are scrambling to adapt to a rapidly shifting landscape. Read @FullerProject‘s latest with @nytimes, by @Alisha__g and @stahlidarity. https://t.co/5eSrEyQupd — Fuller Project (@FullerProject) March 25, 2020

Trump’s White House continues to be full-on cartoon villains about getting Americans life-saving ventilators. Wait, that’s an insult to cartoon villains; they were never this evil. (via NYTimes)

It’s the weekend! Even if every day feels like the one before it now, as will the day after! What did you see today?

