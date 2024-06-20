How Tall Is Baki Hanma?

Baki has been around since 1991 but is finally receiving the attention it deserves. With growing interest in the anime and manga franchise, many have questions about the characters of the series—especially Baki Hanma, the story’s main hero.

Baki the Grappler, more popularly known as Baki, is a manga series written and illustrated by Keisuke Itagaki. While the original serialization ran from 1991 to 1999, there have been several additions to the franchise, such as five sequel series and six anime adaptions.

With so many adaptions to the beloved series, it can be hard to keep track of information on the character. This is especially true for Baki Hanma, who we see as young as 13 and as old as 18 in the series. His height is one of the most debated topics among fans, but we are here to set the record straight once and for all.

What is Baki Hanma’s real height?

Throughout the series, we see Baki in different ages, with different looks and heights. As he grows into a stronger fighter, we see him undergo several growth spurts throughout the series.

When Baki was 13 years old, he stood at 157cm, or 5 feet 2 inches. At the time, Baki’s hair was considerably shorter, and his hair was dyed orange. This was likely done to mimic his dad, who he wished to defeat.

(Group TAC)

At 17 years old, Baki is 167cm tall, or 5 feet 6 inches. He barely grows an inch by the time he’s 18, as he only hit 168cm. With the average height of an 18-year-old Japanese man being 170.8 cm or 5 feet 7 inches, Baki is slightly under the average.

(TMS Entertainment)

However, in the dub of the 2001 anime, they claim Baki is 177cm, or 5 feet 10 inches tall. This is likely an error, as this height is only mentioned once. Future mentions of Baki’s height state he is 5 feet 6 inches tall, just like in the manga.

What does Baki Hanma look like?

In the original manga series, Baki’s hair is short in the front and long in the back. As someone who trains on a near-constant basis, his body is severely scarred. The only place that appears to not have any lifelong marks is his face. At 17 years old, Baki weighs 71kg (156 lbs).

In the second manga series, Baki retains most of his original features. However, his hair is considerably longer, hitting below his ears. When he turns 18 years old in the third manga series, his hair appears more curly. At 18 years old, he weighs 76 kg (168 lbs).

One constant thing about Baki is that he is extremely muscular as well as flexible thanks to his intense physical training, making him appear much older than typical teenagers of his age. In the series, his body was described as being even better than that of an Olympic sportsman.

Another constant is the mole above his upper lip. This is a trait he inherited from his mother, Emi Akezawa.

