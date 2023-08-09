Just How Old Is Tanjiro Supposed To Be in ‘Demon Slayer’?

I get it. Children are precocious. They wanna explore. They wanna learn. They wanna grow. They don’t wanna be stuck playing Barbie horse games forever, no matter how life affirming and beautiful those games may be. Sooner or later, they’ll want to answer the call to adventure. That may mean a year abroad. That may mean going to college. That may mean eating a fruit that gives them rubbery powers and venturing out on the high seas to become the Pirate King. Everyone grows up, it’s just part of life.

But Demon Slayer‘s Tanjiro grew up way too fast.

Granted, it wasn’t his decision. After his father died when he was a little boy, Tanjiro was forced to become the breadwinner of his rural household by venturing out and selling charcoal to neighboring villages. He should be in SCHOOL. HE’S JUST A BOY, DAMMIT. But NO, God had to pick this poor kid to shit all over. Did Tanjiro mind? No. He was happy to support his mother, sister, and two little brothers.

And then the demons came.

Tanjiro came home from a long day of slinging charcoal to find his mother and two baby brothers EVISCERATED by a demon. And then he had to FIGHT FOR HIS LIFE AGAINST HIS OWN SISTER, who had been turned into a demon.

And how old was he at the time? HE WAS ONLY 13. JUST A LITTLE MAN!

What about season 2?

This little man spent two years training with the Demon Slayer Corps in order to murderize the demons that killed his family. TWO LONG YEARS. He should have been playing BASEBALL and GETTING HIS FIRST KISS, but NO. At 15 years old, Tanjiro has to learn how to be a DEATH MACHINE. And then, during the events of season 2, he is forced to emotionally age by TWO DECADES. Tanjiro saw one of his mentors killed at the hands of an upper rank demon at the end of season 2, and then the poor boy nearly died in battle against a psychopathic brother-and-sister pair in the Entertainment District. He shouldn’t have even BEEN in the Entertainment District. That place is for ADULTS to do ADULT THINGS that he is NOT READY FOR.

And season 3???

Two months. Tanjiro spent TWO MONTHS in a COMA after the end of season 2. He is only 15 and 1/6th years old. And then it’s off to another murder adventure in the Swordsmith’s Village! Someone get this kid an ice pack and a juice box. He needs it.

