Prepare for ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ Season 2 With a Walter Boys Roundup

My Life with the Walter Boys has been enthralling Netflix viewers since its debut. However, viewers may need a Walter boy roundup because it is pretty challenging to keep all seven brothers straight.

Being adopted into any family as a 15-year-old after a tragic incident is bound to be very difficult. Now, imagine that this family has seven sons, as well as a couple of male cousins living with them. This is what Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) must adjust to when the Walters become her legal guardians, and she instantly acquires a whole line-up of adoptive brothers, most of whom are close in age to her. While a love triangle soon develops between her and two of the Walter brothers, Alex (Ashby Gentry) and Cole (Noah LaLonde), all the boys become an important part of her life.

So far, viewers have been loving My Life with the Walter Boys, so much so that the show received a speedy season 2 renewal. With such a large cast, the show can sometimes get a bit chaotic. It’s easy for some of the middle Walter boys to fade into the background due to the focus on Alex and Cole. Since we’ll be getting more of the Walter boys, though, it might be time to break down who they all are and how old they are.

Will Walter

(Netflix)

At age 21, Will Walter (Johnny Link) is the eldest son in the Walter family. He’s spared much of the drama as the only son who doesn’t live at home. Instead, he resides with his fiancée Hayley Young (Zoë Soul). In addition to planning a wedding, he stays busy as a college graduate with a career in real estate and a job at the local coffee house.

Cole Walter

(Netflix)

Cole is the second oldest Walter boy at age 17. While charming, athletic, and good-looking, he’s experiencing a bit of an identity crisis after an injury led him to lose his position as the star of his high school football team. He’s often moody and restless and tends to cause trouble with his playboy antics.

Danny Walter

(Netflix)

Danny Walter (Connor Stanhope) is also 17, as he is Cole’s fraternal twin. Despite being twins, Danny and Cole are complete opposites. Danny is much sweeter, kinder, and more considerate than his mischievous brother. Additionally, he prefers the arts to sports. He dreams of being an actor and hopes to attend Julliard.

Alex Walter

(Netflix)

At age 16, Alex is just slightly younger than his twin brothers. Meanwhile, he’s the shy, bookish member of the family. He’s extremely intelligent and dreams of advancing as a rodeo competitor. Although he can be a bit awkward and quiet, it’s quite endearing, which is why he and Jackie form a powerful connection very early on.

Nathan Walter

(Netflix)

14-year-old Nathan Walter (Corey Fogelmanis) is the third youngest Walter boy. As one of the youngest, he shares a room with Alex and is often seen wearing his brothers’ hand-me-downs. However, he still manages to set himself apart from his brothers with his musical and athletic talent.

Jordan Walter

(Netflix)

Despite being only 12 years old, Jordan Walter (Dean Petriw) has big dreams of being a filmmaker. He always has a camera with him and, with five older brothers, he often has a lot to film. Jordan also has a pet snake, Rumpelstiltskin, who often ends up roaming loose around the Walter house.

Parker Walter

(Netflix)

9-year-old Parker (Alix West Lefler) is the second youngest member of the Walter family and the sole girl. She often gets lumped in with the boys, but she impressively can hold her own against any of her older brothers. Parker is a bit tomboyish, wearing her brothers’ clothes and playing sports with them, and has definitely earned her title as one of the boys.

Benny Walter

(Netflix)

At age five, Benny Walter (Lennix James) is the baby of the Walter family. As a result, he’s rambunctious, energetic, and maybe even more of a handful than his six older brothers combined.

Isaac and Lee Garcia

(Netflix)

We also can’t forget the bonus Walter boys. 16-year-old twin brothers Isaac (Isaac Arellanes) and Lee Garcia (Myles Perez) are the Walter boys’ cousins. Since they live with the Walters, they often get lumped in with the Walter brothers. Both boys are struggling with their family situation, as their dad is deployed and their mother left them.

(featured image: Netflix)

