How old are the characters in Bridgerton?

Wanna feel old? The “tragically unmarried” characters in Bridgerton are way younger than you think. Granted, the life expectancy was not as long in the early 19th century, and as Amy March in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women reminds us, marriage is an economic proposition when women traditionally don’t make their own money and can’t own property. Still, this show is more YA than you think.

For the purposes of this exercise, let’s look at how old the characters are in Bridgerton Season 2. While it has been over a year since Season 1 of Bridgerton dropped on Netflix in December 2020, only a year has passed in the ton. A season, if you will, in the social sense.

So, going down the alphabetical list of the eight Bridgerton siblings, in Season 2: Anthony is 30, Benedict is 28, Colin is 23, Daphne is 22, Eloise is 18, Francesca is 17, Gregory is 13, and Hyacinth is 11. Their mother Violet, by the way, is only supposed to be around 48 years old. We’ll be learning more about her and the Bridgerton siblings’ late father in Season 2.

As for the other characters stirring up drama on Bridgerton, Penelope Featherington is 18 now just like her BFF Eloise. She is the youngest of the three Featherington sisters. Simon, the Duke of Not Appearing In This Season is the same age as Anthony. Marina Thompson was 19 in Season 1, and will be about 20 if we see her again. However, the ages of other characters who may or may not pop up this season, like Anthony’s mistress and soprano Sienna Rosso, are less clear. A few more characters will be introduced in Season 2, and we’ll learn more about them later.

There are two new ladies on the scene in Season 2. They are Kate Sharma and her younger half-sister Edwina Sharma, played by Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran respectively.

In The Viscount Who Loved Me, the book by series author Julia Quinn that introduces the fan-favorite sisters and the book that Season 2 of the Netflix series is adapting, Kate is about to turn 21 and her sister is “younger by almost four years.” That makes Edwina either 16 or 17, which is so young!

The two of them are making their societal debut together so that their single mother can save money on the trip to London — so Kate’s a little older than she “should” be, and Edwina is a little younger. That said, if the Sharma sisters are anything like their literary counterparts, you’d be wise not to tell them what they should anything.

Images: Liam Daniel/Netflix

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]