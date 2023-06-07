How Many Seasons of Demon Slayer Are There?

Listen, kid: If you don’t start paying attention in your classes at the Demon Slayer Corps you’re gonna end up on the wrong end of a nichirin sword. I heard that you’ve been passing notes in the back of the class saying, “Omg season four was so good, right?” and there hasn’t even BEEN a season four. It hasn’t even been ANNOUNCED yet. But there you go, acting like you’ve got the biggest, swingingest sword in your entire class. But if I hear you talking like that again, no amount of Recovery Breathing is gonna be able to fix you when I’m done with you, capiche?

So, pop quiz: How many Demon Slayer seasons are there actually? Four? That’s really your final answer? Didn’t we just go over this? No. Wrong. There are only THREE seasons of Demon Slayer that have been currently released. THREE. Oh you’ve seen them all? You just forgot? Riiiiiiiiiiiiight. And I’m the Stone Hashira. Sure. You probably don’t even remember the PLOT of each individual season. Allow me to refresh your addled memory.

In season 1, Tanjiro Kamado’s entire family gets iced by a demon save his little sister Nezuko, who gets turned into a demon herself. Tanjiro takes a shonen vow of revenge, and then joins the Demon Slayer Corps. In season 2, Tanjiro and friends take a ride on a demon haunted train, one of them dies. It’s real sad. After that, the gang goes to the Entertainment District and fights a pair of Upper Rank demons, but not before they dress up as girls and try to get jobs as courtesans—as you do. In season 3, Tanjiro and Nezuko journey to the village of a swordsmith, and meet up with the Love and Mist Hashira in the process. Unsurprisingly, some Upper Rank demons show up and make a mess of things.

But what happens after that?

Viewers of the anime alone will be stumbling around in the dark, but every Demon Slayer manga reader worth their salt will know that Tanjiro will be taking the fight to Muzan in his Infinity Castle. The gang will then face the deadliest demons in Muzan’s organization so far. I’m talking the highest of the higher-ups, including the dreaded Upper Rank 1. I’m sure the Hashira will pull through at the end … but at what cost?

And will they be ready to fight Muzan after that?

Manga readers know that the series is building to a climactic finale between Muzan and the Demon Slayer Corps, where the King of Demons will fight his battles personally. It’s not gonna be pretty, folks. So please, quit while you’re behind. Don’t join the Corps. You don’t have the strength for these heavy hitters.

(featured image: Ufotable)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]