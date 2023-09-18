If You Haven’t Binged ‘Band of Brothers’ Yet, What Are You Waiting For?

Netflix isn’t exactly known for making good decisions, but even the ever-unpredictable boardroom of the streaming giant knew it couldn’t pass up on snagging some television royalty from Max in the form of Band of Brothers, the war drama brainchild of Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg based on Stephen E. Ambrose’s non-fiction book of the same name.

Indeed, with the seven-time Emmy-winning series now making the rounds on Netflix, newcomers to this legendary show are no doubt eager to sink their teeth in, but every new plunge comes with the task of managing expectations; specifically, how much time should viewers expect to sink into the entirety of Band of Brothers?

How many seasons does Band of Brothers have?

Band of Brothers is a miniseries, meaning its number of seasons comes in at just one, which perhaps defeats the purpose of the word “seasons” altogether.

The miniseries boasts 10 episodes in total, with each episode running between just under 50 minutes and just over an hour. A bonus 11th episode, a documentary special titled “We Stand Alone Together” made exclusively for physical media and streaming releases, is also available to watch.

The show follows “Easy Company,” a faction of the United States Army’s 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment’s 2nd Battalion, and which was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division during the Second World War. Across Band of Brothers’ 10 episodes, their exploits during the Normandy landing, Operation Market Garden, the Siege of Bastogne, and all the way to the war’s end are dramatized for viewers to witness.

Ten episodes was all Band of Brothers needed to cement itself in television history, with the show having since been hailed as one of the greatest pieces of small-screen media of all time and winning seven of its 20 nominations at the 54th Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Miniseries, as well as the Golden Globe Award for Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Band of Brothers is now available to stream on Netflix.

