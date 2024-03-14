How Many Pages Is ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’? Answered.

A Court of Thorns and Roses. So many mysteries lie between its pages! What worlds! What sights! What a plethora of characters with whom a reader may ship themselves! It’s only a matter of time before the best seller book series has its own live action adaptation (even if the Hulu one fell through).

But we get it, you wanna know everything you can about the series before that happens. You wanna distance yourself from the throngs of live action fan posers that claim to love the series. But you were there first. You know everything about these books—including how many pages are in the first book, and the series of the same name.

What’s A Court of Thorns and Roses about again?

A Court of Thorns and Roses (a.k.a. “ACOTAR” to the initiated) is a steamy fantasy novel series about a 19-year-old huntress named Feyre Archeron, who kills the wrong wolf in the wrong part of the woods—or maybe the right wolf in the right part of the woods, depending on how you look at it. She is captured by a fae named Tamlin and taken to the land of Prythian, the land of the faeries. Then, she gets swept up in the ever-shifting political landscapes of Prythian, and the ever shifting emotional landscapes of her heart.

So how many pages is it?

The first book is 448 pages. That’s like half a Stephen King book. That’s like two Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stones. That’s like 1/168th of the amount of pages of the One Piece manga series. As for the whole series? The entire A Court of Thorns and Roses series runs for 2896 pages. Better get started.

