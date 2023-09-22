How Many Nazis Need To Show Up & Speak At Transphobic Events For People To Get It

2023 has been a pretty rough year for trans folk. We’ve had TERFs and Republicans wage a war on trans people non-stop, with countless legislation written to strip out what scant trans rights existed.

As we’ve said before, the list of anti-trans bills is pretty long. States like Alabama, Arizona, Texas, and Florida are in the process of establishing Nazi Germany style laws that force teachers and employers to report on whether a person is trans or not. On top of that, trans women are being barred from playing sports, and gender-affirming care is also being banned across numerous states.

TERFs and their ilk will say that this is not fascism, that they are merely being “gender critical.” However, facts don’t lie, and the truth is that these movements are filled to the brim with neo-Nazis. According to The Pink News, notorious anti-trans fascist Posie Parker frequently holds anti-trans rallies where white supremacists can be spotted.

She herself will deny that there are any nazi associations with her protests, but they are consistently present wherever she spews her rhetoric. If you aren’t familiar with Parker already, Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull is the founder of Standing for Women, which is a trans exclusionist women’s rights group. She has her own online talk show and frequently holds events to promote trans genocide.

Funny enough, an anti-trans rally that happened back in March in Victoria, Australia was also swarmed with nazis. As reported by the Guardian, neo-Nazis from the National Socialist Network stormed the steps of Victoria’s parliament and did a Nazi salute. This led to so much backlash that parliament actually made steps to make the Nazi salute illegal sometime within the next few months. Why the salute wasn’t illegal in the first place is anyone’s guess, but hoo boy, does that say a lot about TERF politics.

As said by Twitter user @ICanSeeForever1, neo-Nazi groups joined yet another TERF rally. Yvette Evers, who is a member of multiple nazi groups, was spotted with a tote bag that had a nazi hate symbol stitched on.

Yvette Evers, a member of several Neo-Nazi groups including NVU & Voorpost delivers a speech at #LetWomenSpeakUtrecht proudly wearing a tote bag embellished with a Nazi hate symbol. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/v3Ulvh8hmX — On a clear day (@ICanSeeForever1) September 10, 2023

Look, it’s really no secret as to why nazis keep showing up at hate rallies. Transphobia and hatred of nonconforming individuals is pretty much a cornerstone of fascism. The nazis labeled such individuals as degenerates who needed to be killed en masse. As stated by NBC News, nazis showed up at a Wisconsin Pride event and threw hate speech around, as they do at every pride event ever.

The ideology of TERFs matches that of neo-Nazism, whether they like it or not. They are complicit in fascism, use its rhetoric, and smile with glee at its violence towards marginalized people. Hate crimes in New Zealand spiked considerably after Parker held a hate rally there (via The Pink News). So when are people finally going to square the two together and realize that there’s no difference at all?

