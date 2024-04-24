All Good Things Must End and That Includes ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’

All good things must come to an end and that includes Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The hit animated Star Wars show is in its final season and with that comes a lot of emotions. But lucky for us, there is still some story left to tell in this season.

Well … sort of. As of this writing, there is one episode left but that still gives us some time to say goodbye! That makes this season 15 episodes in total, which actually kind of hurts because it is one less episode than previous seasons of the show. What do you mean season 1 and season 2 got 16 episodes but we only get 15 episodes to say goodbye? Who wants to hurt us all?

This season as a whole might be shorter but it also had a lot to answer for. Will we ever actually be over the death of Tech? Throughout the season, we’ve watched as Omega grows in her strength as a leader and as the Bad Batch continues to work against the Empire. It was the clones vs. the dark side and we’re left wondering what this war is going to lead to in the last episode of the series.

The Bad Batch joined a long legacy of incredible animated shows in the Star Wars universe like The Clone Wars and Rebels. It has made a name for itself among fans so it is sad to see it go.

We all still have so many questions we want answered. Is the team going to reunite before the finale? We want to see Echo back with the Bad Batch! But for now, we just know that the last episode of season 3 will air on May 1st. And this season, as a whole, will have 15 episodes. Why it wasn’t 16 as well, I will never know but those are the facts.

(featured image: Disney+)

