Yellowstone has come to an end and some people might want to catch up. If you only have season 5 to go, you may want to pace yourself to keep Yellowstone alive for longer.

Yellowstone had Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the owner of the ranch that allowed his children to cause chaos at every level. It was tense, explosive, and a soap opera that had fans on the edge of their seats week after week. It was the wild wild west set in modern times and people loved to tune in.

The series ended with season 5 and while the previous 4 seasons had roughly 10 episodes each, season 5 gave us a little more to work with. By the end of the show’s run, season 5 of Yellowstone clocks in at 14 episodes. That is the longest season of the show. Seasons 2,3, and 4 all had 10 episodes and season 1 of the series only had 9 episodes.

The 14 episodes come from the split season. The first 8 episodes of the season aired back in 2022 and the second part of the season didn’t hit Paramount+ until November of 2024. Then, fans were gifted with 6 more episodes that led to the show’s final moments. Which is sad but the legacy of Yellowstone lives on at Paramount.

Since its start, fans have made Yellowstone into the juggernaut that it became. Which ended up including multiple spin-off shows under the Dutton family umbrella. Apart from the flagship show, fans can watch 1883 and 1923, which is gearing up to release its second season starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren later this year. But if you’re looking to space out the final moments between the Dutton family on Yellowstone, there are only 14 episodes of Season 5 to say your goodbyes.

