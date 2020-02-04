How Long Will [SPOILER!] Be Missing on The Flash? Showrunner Eric Wallace Shares the Answer

**This article contains spoilers for The Flash episode “Marathon!”**

Tuesday’s midseason premiere of The Flash had thrills and chills (that mirror thing!), tears (aw, Barry mourning Oliver) and one very surprising departure from Star Labs.

Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdez), reeling from what he felt was his failure to stop the big Crisis, left the safety of Central City to devote himself to documenting what’s changed in the brave new post-Crisis world. (Which now contains Gorilla City! What?!)

Well, naturally we’re a bit worried about our favorite name-coining scientist leaving the game, but we managed to get word directly from Showrunner Eric Wallace himself that we don’t need to worry.

“There’s obviously something conflicted behind that,” Wallace said of Cisco’s assurance to Caitlin that he didn’t regret taking the meta-human cure. “That’s why he has to leave and go away and go on this journey of self-exploration and when he comes back the answer to that question will set him off on his emotional journey for all of the remainder of graphic novel number two.” Wallace added: “He’s got a lot to deal with.”

So, it sounds like Cisco’s departure is only temporary. Phew! We couldn’t imagine The Flash without Cisco around. “He’s not a hero any more in the convention sense, but what does it mean to be a hero and still be human,” Wallace said of Cisco’s journey now.

But how long will Cisco be gone? “Just for a few episodes,” Wallace assures us. “He’s gone and then he comes right back and it’s business as usual.” He also added: “Carlos is an integral part of graphic novel number two, so I don’t want folks to worry. When they watch the opener, don’t worry: he’s gone for a few episodes, he comes right back. It’s all okay.”

Let’s hope that Barry can get Iris back quickly before Cisco returns!

