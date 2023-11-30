How Long Will Godzilla Minus One Be in Theaters? Answered

Godzilla Minus One will be the first live action Godzilla movie released since 2016’s Shin Godzilla, coming with an official American release date of December 1, 2023. Here’s how long Godzilla Minus One will be in theaters.

As of now, there is no concrete timeframe of how long Godzilla Minus One will stay in theaters. The production company hasn’t given word, and it’s likely that it’ll depend entirely on popularity, ticket sales, availability, and what other movies are being released at the same time. Some movies stay a few days or a few weeks to almost half a year. A few theater chains, such as AMC Theatres, showed the film early to a few select fans. This might be one of various effective means to gauge interest.

Godzilla Minus One is a kaiju movie produced by Toho Studios and directed by Takashi Yamakazaki. This film in particular is set in postwar Japan, and will reckon with the harrowing legacy and destruction of World War II, which forever changed Japanese society. Like all other Godzilla movies, you’re going to see the king of monsters himself duke it out with the military.

Speaking of … what’s up with that title? We’ve talked about why the film is called Minus One before, but it’s still so strange as an idea. In the past, Godzilla movie titles have been fairly straightforward: Godzilla vs. Kong, Mothra vs. Godzilla, Godzilla Raids Again, and so on, but it seems like they’re shaking tradition up this time. This title, of course, is in reference to how Godzilla has sunk Japan’s economy below even 0 in its postwar depression.

So far, the film has gotten mostly very positive early reviews. It is currently sitting at a whopping 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, though this score will undoubtedly lower as more reviews come out, but who knows? There is no audience score as of now, but there’s a strong chance that fans, such as myself, will end up loving the film either way.

Given that this is a high profile release, this film may very well be in theaters for a good while. The SAG-AFTRA strike slowed film production in America considerably, leaving plenty of room for international releases to enjoy attention in the void left behind. Either way, go out and see it while you can!

(featured image: Toho)

