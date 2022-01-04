How Does The King’s Man Set Up Kingsman 3?

The King’s Man is a historical look into the origins of the Kingsman from World War I and how the organization we got to meet through the eyes of Eggsy Unwin (Taron Egerton) in previous Kingsman movies came to be. And while the movie doesn’t outright give us the story for Kingsman 3, there are plenty of Easter eggs that could tie into the future of the Kingsman.

Starring Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Djimon Hounsou, and more, the prequel gifted us a deeper look into what makes the Kingsman the organization we’ve come to love. While it doesn’t give a traditional sequel setup for Kingsman 3, it does inform the franchise as a whole and show us where Eggsy and Harry can go next now that they are building a relationship between the Kingsman and the Statesman, something that began way back in the time of The King’s Man. There was a reference to that among the Easter eggs in The King’s Man, and director Matthew Vaughn told Empire that “seeds” planted in this movie will come to fruition.

“We’ve put seeds for what’s going to happen in Kingsman 3 all the way back into this. And it’s going to be very different,” Vaughn said, which leads into his own future involvement. He had set up the series so that another director could take on Harry/Eggsy’s story, but it seems as if Vaughn may want to continue it himself. “I actually don’t know what I want to do,” he said. “There is an opportunity for a director to really change it up, but I’m considering it.”

Seeing the Statesman Whiskey brand in The King’s Man is probably the biggest Easter egg hint at what we could see in the third Kingsman movie because it ties into where we left off the Kingsman at the end of The Golden Circle. In The King’s Man, we see Ralph Fiennes sitting with the Statesman Whiskey in his hand, a nod to the fact that the Kingsman and the Statesman work together, even if Eggsy and Merlin are unaware of their connection when they meet them in Golden Circle.

If anything, this nod to the Statesman might just be alluding to what comes next for The King’s Man and the foundation of the working relationship between the Statesman and the Kingsman. In Golden Circle, we just learned that the Statesman, much like the Kingsman, used their whiskey business as a front. So could the inclusion of the whiskey mean that we could see an origin for the Statesman, as well, in another King’s Man movie or their own? The world of the Kingsman is growing, and I think that this whiskey is more than just a connection to Golden Circle, but what that means for The King’s Man’s prequel era or Kingsman 3 is something we’ll have to wait and see about.

Overall, The King’s Man does not straight up set anything up for Kingsman 3, but maybe we will still be shocked by their connection once the third movie is released!

(image: 20th Century)

