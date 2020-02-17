Things We Saw Today: “How It Should Have Ended” for The Rise of Skywalker Is Better Than The Rise of Skywalker

The folks over at How It Should Have Ended make some of our favorite movie-parody content, but they’ve really gone above and beyond the call of duty with their take on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Not only does this video hilariously lampoon some of the movie’s biggest plot holes and head-scratching moments, but it also fixes many of them. Imagine if Rey used her Force powers to save her friends from sinking into sand! Imagine if Finn just shot Kylo Ren on sight with a blaster! Imagine Rey bringing Force Ghost Luke along with her to fight the Emperor! Imagine if the array of Jedi voices she heard in her head really materialized into the beloved characters many of us were hoping to see, and they helped with their amazing combined Jedi powers! What if we mocked all of the weird deus ex machina Force powers that suddenly appeared in the last half of this thing!

And here we also have those beloved Force Ghost characters providing the commentary we were all thinking. “Palpatine got busy?” says Ahsoka incredulously. “Yeah, I don’t know what to think about it,” says Obi-Wan Kenobi.

This is even a good deal more in-character than much of what we saw in TRoS. “Yes!” Anakin says, throwing his hands into the air after throwing Palpatine off a steep ledge (again). “Chosen one!” But honestly? The moments of interaction between Luke, Anakin, and Ben Solo in cartoon form made me feel emotions. This was the sort of moment I was hoping we might get to see in Rise of Skywalker.

It’s hard not to feel like this parody just absolutely eviscerated the plotting behind a massive blockbuster. “That feel out of nowhere to anyone else?” asks Mace Windu as Rey and Kylo Ren make out. You’re not alone, Mace. You’re not alone.

Make sure to stick around for this video’s “after-credits scene,” which is most definitely a movie that I want to watch.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a How It Should Have Ended without a gathering of villains. What’s the plural for a collection of villains? A misery?

More than 66,000 marijuana convictions will be dismissed in Los Angeles County, as well they should be. Now do this on a federal level. (via CNN)

The Witcher season 2 has cast two more witchers. Paul Bullion will play Lambert, and Yasen Atour will play Coën. But who will be our Vesemir?! (via io9)

Sonic the Hedgehog is breaking video game movie box office records. (via Endgadget)

The 100 best movies on Netflix right this very moment. (via Vulture)

Happy president’s day to Americans who like presidents! What did you see today?

