In Memoriam of Harwin Strong, One of ‘House of the Dragon’s Only Good Fathers

House of the Dragon season 2 has come and gone, bringing with it a bevy of cameos and nods to season 1. But one noticeably absent face was Rhaenyra’s (Emma D’Arcy) old flame, Ser Harwin Strong. So how did he die, and will we ever see him again via flashback or otherwise?

Ser Harwin “Breakbones” Strong, as the name suggests, is revered for being the strongest man in Westeros. In George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, he’s portrayed as a fierce protector and a noble captain of the City Guard—something the HBO adaptation House of the Dragon repeats in its first season. In the show, Harwin is played by Ryan Corr, where it’s also revealed outright that he’s the actual father of Rhaenyra’s first three sons—not her husband, Ser Laenor (John Macmillan).

Obviously, fathering three bastard children with a senior member of House Targaryen isn’t a wise move (duh), but who am I to senselessly bash on young love? Clearly, Rhaenyra feels affection for Harwin in season 1, with theirs being a relationship of passion and romance in the otherwise cold, isolating halls of the Red Keep. He provides Rhaenyra with a sense of security, and for all intents and purposes, is kind of a great dad—a rarity considering this franchise’s many absent fathers. Unfortunately, it’s not “happily ever after” for these two star-crossed lovers, who get caught up in the scheming and plotting of King’s Landing.

Ser Harwin Strong’s death, explained

After the time jump in House of the Dragon season 1, we learn that Rhaenyra and Harwin aren’t quite as sneaky as they think. Many characters, including Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and her gaggle of kids are well aware that Rhaenyra’s sons are illegitimate. Plus, they also don’t exactly resemble their silver-haired Velaryon daddy. While this knowledge alone isn’t what gets Harwin killed, his brother, the cerebral Larys Strong (Matthew Needham), gets involved when Alicent maybe, maybe not-so-accidentally tells him that she wishes her father, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), was never fired from his job as the King’s Hand.

Larys, who’s kind of obsessed with Alicent at this point (or maybe just her feet), takes this as a challenge and orders a few prisoners to Harrenhal to kill the current Hand, Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes). To ensure their discretion, Larys cuts off their tongues, proving that this guy probably isn’t in the best headspace. Here, the men set the castle ablaze, and both Harwin and his father lose their lives. The circumstances are slightly more ambiguous in the book, but Harwin’s death plays out much the same.

Despite Alicent’s assurances that she “did not wish for this,” she clearly confided in the wrong person when she decided to spill her innermost desires to someone like Larys. With Harwin and eventually, Laenor out of the way, this acts as the catalyst to finally bring Rhaenyra together with her uncle, Daemon (Matt Smith). So … everything happens for a reason, I guess?

Will Harwin Strong ever return to House of the Dragon?

It’s unlikely. Although we have seen some familiar faces return for House of the Dragon season 2, such as King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) and a young Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), I don’t see why showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik would bring back Harwin for future installments. Unless there’s some sort of necessary character-building arc that requires a flashback sequence, maybe for Jacaerys (Harry Collett) or Rhaenyra, there’s no real reason for Harwin to show his face again. Still, he is a fan favorite, so never say never.

Harwin does get a brief mention in the House of the Dragon season 2 episode “Rhaenyra the Cruel,” where Jace acknowledges his parentage during a conversation with his cousin/betrothed, Baela (Bethany Antonia). Here, he shares his memories of both of his “fathers.” On the one hand, he recalls Laenor teaching him and his brothers how to fish and sing sailor’s shanties. On the other, he tells Baela that Harwin was “gentle” and fierce,” adding, “he loved us, I think.” Pass the tissue box, please.

With House of the Dragon season 3 on the distant horizon, all signs are pointing to all-out war as the “Dance of the Dragon” rages on. We’ve already seen too many deaths this last season (RIP Rhaenys), so writers don’t need to reopen the whole Harwin wound, because, from the sound of it, even more tragedy lies ahead.

