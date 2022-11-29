Every Dragon From ‘House of the Dragon’, Ranked by Size

(HBO)

Daenerys Targaryen’s beloved children Drogon, Viserion, and Rhaegal, were the biggest game changers on Game of Thrones, given that they were the only dragons left on earth at the time. House of the Dragon, however, is an entirely different story, with both factions of the Targaryens having an arsenal of silvery-winged beasts of their own at the height of their civil war. Set to cover the entirety of the bloody conflict of the Westerosi royal family, audiences are expected to see at least seventeen dragons throughout the course of the show.

But as we all probably know by now, after the events of season one’s tragic finale, having a dragon is one thing but ultimately, it’s their sizes and skill sets that prove to be vital. We’ve compiled all the dragons that have made appearances on the show so far, together with some others who are slated to be introduced in House of the Dragon’s coming seasons, from largest to smallest, along with a few of their traits and known riders.

Balerion

Balerion is, of course, more of a special mention on this list considering that it is already dead in House of the Dragon. Otherwise known as the “Black Dread,” Balerion is noted for having been the largest dragon in existence before dying of old age. It’s been said that his wingspan could envelop entire towns whenever he flew past and was the mount of Aegon the Conqueror when he and his sisters took over Westeros. His last rider was King Viserys who refused to bond with another dragon after Balerion’s passing. Balerion’s massive skull is kept by the Targaryens in the Red Keep, as seen in the series’ premiere.

Vhagar

After the death of Balerion, Vhagar now holds the title of being the largest and most fearsome dragon in Westeros. In fact, it has even been said that in her older age and at the height of the Dance of Dragons, Vhagar was almost the same size as Balerion. Almost. Named after one of the gods of Old Valyria, Vhagar was the mount of Visenya Targaryen during her, Rhaenys, and Aegon I conquest of Westeros. After Visenya’s death, Vhagar remained unclaimed for almost three decades before Baelon the Brave, the father of King Viserys and grandfather of Rhaenyra, claimed her. Vhagar’s next rider was Laena Velaryon and when she died (CUE THE TEARS), the dragon was claimed by Aemond Targaryen—at the cost of his eye.

Vermithor

Otherwise known as the Bronze Fury for his great tan wings, Vermithor was the mount of the Old King Jaehaerys. He is the second-largest dragon in Westeros—right after Vhagar—and in the show, he remains currently riderless and untamed, which explains why Daemon was singing to him in the finale in hopes of getting the old beast to the Blacks’ side. If Daemon succeeds, it’s likely that it’ll be a two-for-one deal because Vermithor is said to often seen coiled with Silverwing, Good Queen Alysanne’s (Jaehaerys’ wife) own dragon when she was still alive. Although if the show will be remaining faithful to its source material, both Vermithor and Silverwing will not be mounted by Targaryens during the Dance.

Sheepstealer

Audiences have yet to meet Sheepstealer, although Daemon makes a brief mention of him during their rundown and tally of dragons that remain ripe and unclaimed for the taking. Sheepstealer is a wild dragon that—as his name suggests—is infamous among the smallfolk for devouring both sheep and dogs. According to accounts, Sheepstealer was hatched back when the Old King was young. He nests in Dragonstone, and at the height of the war when the Blacks send out a call for riders, Sheepstealer will be mounted by a woman called Nettles.

Silverwing

As previously mentioned, Silverwing was the mount of Good Queen Alysanne Targaryen and is currently unclaimed in House of the Dragon. In contrast to her companion Vermithor, Silverwing is considered to be friendlier and in fact, won the love of the people of the North during one of Queen Alysanne’s tours. During the same tour, she also notably refused to cross the Wall to the lands beyond it, with the old queen trying three times and Silverwing refusing during each attempt.

Dreamfyre

Dreamfyre is a slender blue dragon with silver markings that hatched during the reign of the Conqueror and easily formed a bond with his first grandchild, Rhaena. Currently, her rider is Helaena Targaryen to whom she is most beloved. It is widely believed that Dreamfyre produced the eggs from which Daenerys’ Drogon, Viserion, and Rhaegal came from.

Caraxes

(image credit Warner Bros)

Also known as the Blood Wyrm, Caraxes is red in coloring and notably large but lean. Prior to bonding with Daemon, he was first ridden by Aemon the Prince of Dragonstone and at the time, Caraxes was considered among the fiercest of the young dragons in the Dragonpit. Aemon brought Caraxes to at least two battles, while Daemon famously rode the dragon during the War in the Stepstones prior to bringing him forward once more for the Dance.

Meleys

Meleys is also often called the Red Queen for her scarlet scales flecked with pink. She stole the show in House of the Dragon’s ninth episode when she, together with her rider Princess Rhaenys, burst forth from beneath the Dragonpit—beware the beast beneath the boards, anyone?—and stared down the newly crowned King Aegon II, along with his siblings and mother, Alicent Hightower. Although relatively smaller in contrast to the other previously mentioned dragons, Meleys is noted for being an excellent asset to the Blacks for being her speed. She is among the swiftest dragons in Westeros and is as equally fearsome.

Syrax

Another dragon named after a goddess of Old Valyria, Syrax is the mount of Rhaenyra Targaryen. Although significantly formidable in size, unlike Caraxes, Syrax is not exactly well-versed in battle and has not gone on a hunt for many years during the outbreak of the civil war. Rhaenyra first took her to mount at the tender age of seven and has been riding Syrax ever since. We can definitely expect to see more scenes of them together in the coming seasons.

Sunfyre

Sunfyre is arguably one of the dragons fans are probably looking forward to seeing more of next season, given that it is said that it’s the one of the most beautiful dragons to fly over Westeros. Known for his gold scales and wings that shone pink in the sunlight, Sunfyre is the mount of Aegon II. Although relatively young, Sunfyre is noted for being an excellent fighter.

Tessarion

Also called the Blue Queen on account of her cobalt wings, Tessarion is the chosen dragon of Viserys and Alicent’s youngest child, Daeron who also has yet to make an appearance on the show. Tessarion is roughly a third of the size of Vermithor but is considered to be of fighting weight. She is the youngest dragon that the Greens hold.

Seasmoke

Seasmoke is roughly the same size as Tessarion but meeker in terms of disposition. Currently, he remains riderless following the supposed death of Laenor Velaryon. If the source material is to be followed, he will be mounted by Addam of Hull—unless Laenor makes a comeback?

Vermax

Vermax is noted to be still growing in size, probably considering his young age, and is the mount of Prince Jacaerys Velaryon. As we see towards the latter episodes of House of the Dragon, Jacaerys took him to fly up north to treat with the Arryns in the Vale and later on, Cregan Stark. Vermax and his brothers Arrax and Tyraxes are bonded with Jacaerys and his brothers Joffrey, and Lucerys from infancy. Given that their parentage was disputed, their was doubt as to whether or not the dragon eggs would hatch—but they did, and as Jacaerys once said, they may be called Strong but only Targaryens ride dragons.

Arrax

Arrax was (tears) the dragon of Lucerys Velaryon and although was sizable enough to be ridden, was still considered young and growing, much like his rider Lucerys. He was five times smaller than Vhagar. Lucerys was his first and only rider.

Tyraxes

We have yet to see more of the dragon bound to Joffrey Velaryon, but like his brothers, Tyraxes is still growing. Currently, he is not yet ready for any battles or combat but can fly long distances.

Stormcloud

Stormcloud is the mount of Daemon and Rhaenyra’s eldest son, Aegon III who would later be known as Aegon the Younger and sometimes Aegon the Unlucky. Vague spoiler but the two share an interesting but sad story which I’m sure the show will get into much later on, considering that Aegon was still a toddler the last time we saw him.

Morghul

Morghul is bound to Aegon II and Helaena’s daughter, Jaehaera. Morghul is mostly kept inside the dragon pit and is still quite young and small.

Moondancer

Moondancer is said to be no larger than a warhorse and actually even weighs less. She is, however, very quick and is the mount of Baela Targaryen.

(Featured Image: HBO)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]