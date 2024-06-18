Sam C. Wilson and Michael Stobbart as Blood and Cheese in the 'House of the Dragon' season 2 premiere
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Episode 2 Will Be All About the Greens’ Response to a Gruesome Death

Published: Jun 18, 2024

After a shock death at the end of HBO’s House of the Dragon’s season 2 premiere, fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of the second episode.

Spoilers follow for House of the Dragon season 2, episode 1.

A title for the episode isn’t revealed yet, and in fact, the titles of only two House of the Dragon season 2 episodes are known so far: episode 1, “A Son for a Son,” and (supposedly) episode 4, “Dance of Dragons,” presumably named after the Targaryen succession war in the books. The second episode is written by Ryan Condal and directed by Clare Kilner, and fans will finally get to see what happens next when it arrives on June 23.

Episode 2 is expected to follow the events of the first episode, which began with a potentially key character making his first appearance alongside Jacaerys Velaryon: Cregan Stark. Stark’s allegiance could prove fruitful for the Blacks in the long term, taking into account the number of Houses that serve the Starks. Other characters that made their first appearances could play a further part in the show, including Alyn of Hull and Blood and Cheese.

Blood and Cheese are involved in the murder of Jaehaerys Targaryen, Aegon’s son and heir to the Iron Throne after him. The duo sneaks into the Greens’ quarters after Daemon pays them handsomely to get rid of Aemond, following Rhaenyra’s demand at the brief council meeting. However, they end up killing Jaehaerys instead, remaining somewhat true to their objective of getting a “son for a son,” and it will be intriguing to see how this death shapes the rest of the season.

The first episode put Daemon in a different light for the viewers, as the final confrontation in the episode made it appear like it was his instructions that prompted Blood and Cheese to kill the heir. While it can’t be said with conviction unless the series moves forward and gives us a hint about Daemon’s intentions, he probably thought eliminating an heir on the Greens’ side would be the most plausible second option.

