The House of Gucci Trailer Brought Us Adam Driver in a Bathtub and Memes

I finally get Adam Driver now.

By Rachel LeishmanJul 30th, 2021, 3:16 pm
 

Lady Gaga in the House of Gucci trailer

House of Gucci tells the real-life story of Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) and her marriage to Gucci’s heir, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). Directed by Ridley Scott, the movie is filled with mystery, incredible actors, and Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta giving me an Italian dream. The Gucci family became a beacon of high fashion, but it also came with a price, especially for Maurizio Gucci.

It’s a story of fame, fortune, family, and as the trailer says, murder, and it’s a story that I, personally, cannot wait to see. This trailer also made me understand everyone’s obsession with Adam Driver. I love a tub pull. What can I say?

The trailer for House of Gucci had everyone screaming.

The Gucci name is cursed, but it doesn’t seem like this movie is going to be. I love the flair for the dramatics this trailer has, I love that Lady Gaga pulls Adam Driver into a bathtub, and I love that this movie feels like a soap opera to the highest caliber. As Patrizia says it’s the “father, son, and House of Gucci” and I truly want this trailer tattooed onto my eyelids.

What I loved was Twitter’s response to this trailer, which was a mix of excitement, thirst, and confusion.

House of Gucci hits theaters on November 24, and I’m ready to ascend to a higher plane of being.

