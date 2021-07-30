The House of Gucci Trailer Brought Us Adam Driver in a Bathtub and Memes

House of Gucci tells the real-life story of Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) and her marriage to Gucci’s heir, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). Directed by Ridley Scott, the movie is filled with mystery, incredible actors, and Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta giving me an Italian dream. The Gucci family became a beacon of high fashion, but it also came with a price, especially for Maurizio Gucci.

It’s a story of fame, fortune, family, and as the trailer says, murder, and it’s a story that I, personally, cannot wait to see. This trailer also made me understand everyone’s obsession with Adam Driver. I love a tub pull. What can I say?

The trailer for House of Gucci had everyone screaming.

The Gucci name is cursed, but it doesn’t seem like this movie is going to be. I love the flair for the dramatics this trailer has, I love that Lady Gaga pulls Adam Driver into a bathtub, and I love that this movie feels like a soap opera to the highest caliber. As Patrizia says it’s the “father, son, and House of Gucci” and I truly want this trailer tattooed onto my eyelids.

What I loved was Twitter’s response to this trailer, which was a mix of excitement, thirst, and confusion.

no one: the house of gucci trailer: pic.twitter.com/xWxBqV6xQg — alex (@alex_abads) July 30, 2021

i need this but the house of gucci version pic.twitter.com/scaYFJI1Pp — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) July 30, 2021

Me and the boys rolling up to the theater to see HOUSE OF GUCCI pic.twitter.com/xnX14CZ9Ah — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) July 30, 2021

Here’s to Lady Gaga dominating awards season in the name of father, son and House of Gucci pic.twitter.com/96cTeCXewn — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) July 30, 2021

house of gucci fancam — lady gaga and adam driver pic.twitter.com/QXXmYqoUeg — ju (@harleivy) July 30, 2021

house of gucci (2021) pic.twitter.com/rU33cqMJiN — keely flaherty (@keelyflaherty) July 30, 2021

Religious scholars are predicting that Lady Gaga will perform three miracles during the House of Gucci press tour — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) July 30, 2021

this YouTube comment on the #HouseOfGucci trailer 😂 pic.twitter.com/dSgxIG11Px — g a g a ♡ (@thegagasource_) July 30, 2021

Bradley Cooper after seeing gaga in the bath with Adam Driver pic.twitter.com/uCTticuq6q — triconic godga (@Beingachampions) July 30, 2021

thinking about bath tub scene again… please tell me we get to see adam driver absolutely soaked to the bone in professional clothing pic.twitter.com/SLReuYpG3k — holly ☻ loves shy maurizio (@driverdesire) July 30, 2021

i’m going absolutely feral because of the scene where gaga pulls adam driver into the bath tub i really can’t believe this i’m gonna fuckin cry — maddie (@dollytitz) July 30, 2021

For Chrissake, do not come for me with “Heart of Glass,” Adam Driver in a bubble bath, après-ski Gaga stirring an espresso, and Jared Leto as Jeffrey Tambor. https://t.co/EeUlWNTEX4 — Jason Lamphier (@JasonDLamphier) July 30, 2021

House of Gucci hits theaters on November 24, and I’m ready to ascend to a higher plane of being.

