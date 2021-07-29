Who Are We Even Looking at in These House of Gucci Posters?

Directed by Ridley Scott and starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jeremy Irons, and more, House of Gucci dropped their first-look posters today, and with the exception of Jared Leto, everyone looks great! Based on the book The House of Gucci by Sara Gay Forden, the movie is giving us a look into the twisting and horrifying true story of the Gucci family.

The film is described as follows: “House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.”

You may remember this iconic picture that Lady Gaga shared from set of herself and costar Adam Driver that looks like every picture I’ve ever seen of my Italian grandparents.

Now though, we have posters of each of the characters, and while they are amazing, there is one that sticks out like a sore thumb.

First of all, Jared Leto looks like Tom Cruise in Tropic Thunder.

Leto is playing Paolo Gucci, who was the son of Aldo Gucci and worked for the family business until he was fired and died of chronic hepatitis in 1995. His obituary in the Washington Post is illuminating, if you want to know more information about Paolo before seeing House of Gucci. Still doesn’t explain why Leto looks a hot mess.

Jeremy Irons, love of my life, is playing Rodolfo Gucci, an actor. So, his poster honestly makes perfect sense.

Rodolfo Gucci starred in over 40 movies and was the son of Guido Gucci, who founded the company. He died at the age of 71 in a nursing home but was a key part in the Gucci family business when he and his brother took it over from their father. All of this plus Jeremy Irons playing Rodolfo is great and only made better by the fact that AL PACINO is playing his brother.

Playing Aldo Gucci, Pacino is the chairman of Gucci Shops and the eldest son of Guido Gucci.

I am going to forever be thankful to Ridley Scott for giving me Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons as brothers. I never thought it would happen, never knew I needed it to happen, and yet, here I am. But Aldo Gucci, the father to Jared Leto’s Paolo Gucci, is one of the members of the Gucci family that is a household name. And that comes with a bit of hesitancy from the Gucci family (and those who know the history) on whether or not Pacino can bring him to life and give Aldo Gucci justice.

Elle did the groundwork in laying out Aldo Gucci’s history and how he ties into the crux of the film: the death of Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver.

Maurizio Gucci was the one-time head of the Gucci fashion house and a member of the family, but that’s not why he’s a well-known figure in history. No, that comes from what happened to him in 1995.

Now, if you’re not familiar with what happened to Maurizio Gucci and want to see what the movie does, I’d stop reading now.

Okay, you’re gone?

Good.

So, Patrizia Reggiani (played by Lady Gaga) had her husband murdered. That’s right, Lady Gaga killed Adam Driver. Maurizio Gucci was the son of Rodolfo Gucci and married Patrizia Reggiani, but their relationship was far from perfect. Throughout the years, she’s changed her tune on the destruction of their marriage, but she admits that she played a part.

Dubbed “Black Widow,” Reggiani is fascinating, and this poster for Gaga as her is to die for—in Maurizio Gucci’s case, quite literally.

House of Gucci comes out on November 24, and I will truly bring my entire Italian family to the movies to see this. I’ll rent out a theater. I don’t care; I’m just very excited for it.

