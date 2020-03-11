Manage Your Anxiety by Looking at These Celebrities With Cute Pets!
We gotta cope somehow
We won’t sugarcoat this: The news is really stressful right now. It’s stressful for you folks reading it and it’s stressful for us over here covering it. There are, of course, ways to manage your anxiety during a pandemic, and we really think you should check them out, but one of the best tools to manage stress is furrier and very accessible: Pets
Dogs, cats, and other pettable pals are truly man’s best friend when it comes to helping your stress level. Petting a furry friend like a dog can actually reduce stress and release happy chemicals like oxytocin into your brain. That’s GREAT for anxiety, blood pressure, you name it. Of course, not everyone has access to a dog or cat, so here are some pictures of them (and hot celebrities holding them) to ease your weary minds and hearts.
Let’s start with our king of good boys: Chris Evans.
Happy #InternationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/5zODV5AWq5
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 26, 2019
Let’s keep up with the Avengers:
Happy #NationalPuppyDay from me and this little guy 🐶 pic.twitter.com/91IZekVHVl
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 23, 2019
Here’s a whole video of Brie Larson playing with Puppies:
And more.
🎥 | Sebastian with a puppy for “People” at TIFF! pic.twitter.com/6dhoxjk8e0
— Sebastian Stan Updates (@TheSebNews) September 11, 2018
Not a dog, but perhaps BETTER:
But there are other great men of genre with pups out there:
here’s a video of dev patel with a puppy to bless your timeline pic.twitter.com/inUPPY7idG
— best of dev patel (@bestofpatel) March 10, 2020
okay so maybe this snl clip of daniel craig dancing with a puppy is the greatest thing to ever happen to me pic.twitter.com/GSQEAPlJ6b
— ellie (@ryderskravitz) March 7, 2020
Not only is Hartley Sawyer great on The Flash, but he’s a dog lover who works tirelessly in his free time to rescue pit bulls in LA!
We hope everyone had a deliciously macabre Halloween. Happy Halloween from me, BatMag and BeeBin! #happyhalloween #adoptdontshop pic.twitter.com/TiHZ5f9dDv
— Hartley Sawyer (@HartleySawyer) November 1, 2019
Elsewhere in the Arrowverse, Caity Lotz loves her sweet boy Beezlee! (He’s doing well!)
View this post on Instagram
Please send good energy and prayers for beezlee’s surgery today 💕
Let’s keep it CW.
Another demon hunter, this one a sheriff in the town of Purgatory:
We’ve found someone cuter than Dan Levy.
View this post on Instagram
I adopted Redmond when he was four years old. He had been mistreated and abandoned at an adoption fair in Los Angeles. Finding him was the greatest thing that ever happened to me. If you are looking for a pet, first make sure you’ve thought it through and that you have the means to care for them properly, THEN please please please consider adopting. There are so many animals just waiting for a better life. #cleartheshelters
And hey, I know you cool teens like this nice young lady with the green hair.
Billie with puppies at the venue in Orlando today pic.twitter.com/OgBNc9GvMC
— Billie Eilish Updates (@eilishupdates) March 10, 2020
Back to the standards, and another well-known rescuer of Pits.
Kisses. #NationalPitBullAwarenessDay @WagsandWalks @RSPCA_official @ASPCA pic.twitter.com/Z4NypUFbCg
— Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) October 26, 2019
If we’re in the stars, we can’t forget John Boyega.
View this post on Instagram
This puppy wants to be taken seriously….please try not to call him cute. He is grown. #pacificrimuprising
This …Well. Sorta works.
Just remembered that old meme of the cat who looks like Adam Driver pic.twitter.com/3ahUIRvGGl
— Talking Movies: Oxford (@Oxford_movies) November 11, 2019
Heck, we don’t even need these HUMANS. Look at this sweetie:
it will bbe okay 🧡 pic.twitter.com/7CPeHoMbLw
— bilbo 🟠 (@thegoodcatboy) March 11, 2020
Didn’t see you there pic.twitter.com/3kOpLcNd0X
— Oh My Corgi! (@OhMyCorgi) March 9, 2020
If you need further support, please consult fun places like the #DogsOfInstagram tag. Or you can do what I do when I’m feeling really bad and take things up a notch with, of course, YouTube videos of “Goats Screaming like humans.”
Same. goats, same.
(Image: Screencap)
Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!
—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—
Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com