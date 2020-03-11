Manage Your Anxiety by Looking at These Celebrities With Cute Pets!

We won’t sugarcoat this: The news is really stressful right now. It’s stressful for you folks reading it and it’s stressful for us over here covering it. There are, of course, ways to manage your anxiety during a pandemic, and we really think you should check them out, but one of the best tools to manage stress is furrier and very accessible: Pets

Dogs, cats, and other pettable pals are truly man’s best friend when it comes to helping your stress level. Petting a furry friend like a dog can actually reduce stress and release happy chemicals like oxytocin into your brain. That’s GREAT for anxiety, blood pressure, you name it. Of course, not everyone has access to a dog or cat, so here are some pictures of them (and hot celebrities holding them) to ease your weary minds and hearts.

Let’s start with our king of good boys: Chris Evans.

Let’s keep up with the Avengers:

Happy #NationalPuppyDay from me and this little guy 🐶 pic.twitter.com/91IZekVHVl — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 23, 2019

Here’s a whole video of Brie Larson playing with Puppies:

And more.

🎥 | Sebastian with a puppy for “People” at TIFF! pic.twitter.com/6dhoxjk8e0 — Sebastian Stan Updates (@TheSebNews) September 11, 2018



Not a dog, but perhaps BETTER:

But there are other great men of genre with pups out there:

here’s a video of dev patel with a puppy to bless your timeline pic.twitter.com/inUPPY7idG — best of dev patel (@bestofpatel) March 10, 2020

okay so maybe this snl clip of daniel craig dancing with a puppy is the greatest thing to ever happen to me pic.twitter.com/GSQEAPlJ6b — ellie (@ryderskravitz) March 7, 2020

Not only is Hartley Sawyer great on The Flash, but he’s a dog lover who works tirelessly in his free time to rescue pit bulls in LA!

We hope everyone had a deliciously macabre Halloween. Happy Halloween from me, BatMag and BeeBin! #happyhalloween #adoptdontshop pic.twitter.com/TiHZ5f9dDv — Hartley Sawyer (@HartleySawyer) November 1, 2019

Elsewhere in the Arrowverse, Caity Lotz loves her sweet boy Beezlee! (He’s doing well!)

View this post on Instagram Please send good energy and prayers for beezlee’s surgery today 💕 A post shared by CAITY LOTZ (@caitylotz) on Feb 7, 2020 at 9:37am PST

Let’s keep it CW.

Another demon hunter, this one a sheriff in the town of Purgatory:

We’ve found someone cuter than Dan Levy.

And hey, I know you cool teens like this nice young lady with the green hair.

Billie with puppies at the venue in Orlando today pic.twitter.com/OgBNc9GvMC — Billie Eilish Updates (@eilishupdates) March 10, 2020

Back to the standards, and another well-known rescuer of Pits.

If we’re in the stars, we can’t forget John Boyega.

This …Well. Sorta works.

Just remembered that old meme of the cat who looks like Adam Driver pic.twitter.com/3ahUIRvGGl — Talking Movies: Oxford (@Oxford_movies) November 11, 2019

Heck, we don’t even need these HUMANS. Look at this sweetie:

it will bbe okay 🧡 pic.twitter.com/7CPeHoMbLw — bilbo 🟠 (@thegoodcatboy) March 11, 2020

Didn’t see you there pic.twitter.com/3kOpLcNd0X — Oh My Corgi! (@OhMyCorgi) March 9, 2020

If you need further support, please consult fun places like the #DogsOfInstagram tag. Or you can do what I do when I’m feeling really bad and take things up a notch with, of course, YouTube videos of “Goats Screaming like humans.”

Same. goats, same.

(Image: Screencap)

