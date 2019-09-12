Did People Actually Hook up at the Avengers Compound? I Must Know.

I’ve clearly been reading way too much fanfiction, but I have to know: Did anyone have sex at the Avengers Compound? Now, before you give your definitive answer, I’d like to point out that the only real couple that existed at the Compound was Wanda and Vision, and when they were there, they were not yet together, really, so I don’t think they were sexing it up on the communal couch.

These thoughts often come to me when I’m reading fanfiction and Tony Stark walks in on someone sleeping with another Avenger in the living room. While our imaginations run free in our fanfiction dreamscapes, the idea that the Avengers were all celibate while living together doesn’t seem that accurate, either.

Here’s the thing: They’re Avengers, not nuns. We know that Tony Stark had a reputation of being a playboy prior to marrying Pepper Potts, but also, there was quite a bit of time there when Tony and Pepper were on a break. Who knows what he got into while hanging out at the Avengers Compound without her.

Now, specifically in Avengers: Endgame, all of our heroes were gearing up for a dangerous mission that could have left some of them dead. None of them wanted one last hurrah before going back in time? I mean, to be honest, the only one I could see really making a big deal about having sex at the Compound would probably be Rocket Raccoon, because if Tony Stark opened his mouth, Pepper wouldn’t talk to him for a week.

Maybe all of this is pointless, because maybe the Avengers take the boxing approach. Many boxers refrain from having sex before a big fight because they believe that can help with aggression in a fight. But then again, many have fought against this idea and said that having sex before a big fight can relax the fighter.

What I’m saying is that if all the Avengers just slept together as we want them to in our fanfiction, they might have been able to defeat Thanos the first time without him getting to snap his greedy fingers at all.

Now, I know all of this is silly. It’s a Disney property. We weren’t seeing anyone have sex; they all barely kissed in front of us—too busy fighting bad guys, but that doesn’t mean we couldn’t have had a glimpse of rumpled clothes or something so my wondering, fanfiction-riddled mind could have some sort of peace.

There were just so many rooms. Someone in that Compound had to think it was a good idea to go have sex in the lab or something. What do you think? Who among our beloved Avengers did the deed while living in the Compound? Is that where Morgan Stark was conceived? Would Steve Rogers ever dare?

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

