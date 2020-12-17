Following the lawsuit that singer FKA Twigs made against her former partner, Shia LaBeouf, she has had her supporters, and the most recent among them has been Alma Har’el, who directed the film Honey Boy, which was written by and starred LaBeouf.

The lawsuit states, “Shia LaBeouf hurts women. He uses them. He abuses them, both physically and mentally. He is dangerous.”

LaBeouf has responded that all the allegations are true, but said he had a history of abusing people. He said, “I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

Har’el’s full statement was shared by Variety:

“I have a deep respect for FKA Twigs’ courage and resilience. Reading what she endured left me heartbroken and I stand with her in solidarity. I’m sending my love to her, Karolyn Pho, all victims of domestic violence, and everyone who is trying to stop cycles of abuse. As a filmmaker and an artist, I am drawn to stories that help us develop empathy for the messy parts of the human condition. Like many of Shia’s collaborators and fans who battled substance abuse, suffered childhood trauma, and face mental illness, I am painfully aware of my past investment in his recovery. I want to send a clear message today that none of the above should excuse, minimize, or rationalize domestic violence. I’m grateful that survivors of childhood trauma have seen some aspects of themselves in Honey Boy and might feel less alone in their pain. I hope that they don’t take these events as a discouraging moment in their own recovery. I will be donating in Twigs’ and Karolyn Pho’s names to FreeFrom, the National Domestic Violence Hotline, and Sistah Space. I support and encourage victims in similar situations to speak up and seek help so they can create a path to safety and the healthy relationship they deserve.”

If you or anyone you know is experiencing abuse or domestic violence please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

(via Variety, image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

