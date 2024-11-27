Weird little guy master Barry Keoghan will play the Beatles’ own weird little drummer

Perfect casting does exist. Like having noted weird guy Barry Keoghan play other noted weird guy, Ringo Starr. Maybe this Sam Mendes movie about the Beatles is going to be perfect. Or so it is said (nothing is confirmed yet).

Recommended Videos

The Mendes’ films will reportedly be a four part film series about the Fab Four. Each film will be told from the perspective of a different member of the Beatles. While nothing is official yet, the news of Barry Keoghan’s casting is a bit more set in stone. Other potential casting includes Harris Dickinson, Joseph Quinn and Paul Mescal as John Lennon, George Harrison, and Paul McCartney respectively.

The news was seemingly confirmed by Ringo Starr himself while talking with Entertainment Tonight about his new album. Starr was asked about the potential project and casting and Starr shared his thoughts on Keoghan.”Well, I think it’s great. I believe he’s somewhere taking drum lessons. And I hope not too many,” Starr joked. When asked what he would teach Keoghan if we could teach him anything, Starr said “Well, no. I only show, when I’m talking to any kid who’s play, if they can go” and then proceeded to keep beat with his foot and slapping his thighs, telling interview Kevin Frazier to try it.

“I gave that lesson to my son, he was ten, and the second, I’ll give you another lesson.” Starr proceeded to do another beat. “He said ‘I can do that, dad’ and I said ‘You’re on your own.’ Because if you can do that, I did a masterclass and we were talking about how I’m not asking you to play like me. You have to have the movement where you can do this stuff. A lot of people come up at the gigs we’re doing and say ‘He’s taking drum lessons’ and I say ‘Not too many, I hope.”

Honestly, I’m really excited about this

I know everyone is done with the musician biopic that is currently happening. For me, I love that my favorites are now getting their time to shine. With Jeremy Allen White’s turn as Bruce Springsteen to Timothée Chalamet’s Bob Dylan, the classic rock artists I love are getting the attention they deserve. I recognize that we do not need another story on the Beatles but here me out: This is how a lot of younger audiences get into their music.

Growing up with a father who loved classic rock meant I loved it on my own. But not everyone has the same upbringing and appreciation for the greats. These movies help bring their music to new audiences and if that means we get a deep dive into the Beatles with four of the biggest stars around, I’m all for it.

Keoghan really nails the weird guys in movies and of the Fab Four, Ringo Starr is our beloved “weird” guy. So if Starr signed off on Keoghan bringing him to life, then we all should be excited for what Mendes has in store for us.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy