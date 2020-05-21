Things We Saw Today: The Trolls World Tour Honest Trailer Is Here and It’s … Fine?

It was only a matter of time before the folks at Screen Junkies turned their attention to Trolls World Tour, the movie that can gloriously distract kids for 90 minutes during lockdown and also maybe kinda changed moviegoing forever. Whoops.

It should be easy to make fun of Trolls World Tour, and this Honest Trailer does an admirable job in trying to, but it almost doesn’t work because Trolls World Tour is … so weirdly self-aware? Seriously, a lot of the jokes made by the mister movie trailer voice are jokes the film had already made at itself. Yes, Poppy’s whole journey is about cultural appropriation and white privilege. That’s not a joke, that’s the entire subtext of the film.

Trolls World Tour is one of those movies that is so strange and absurd, yet has so much sincere heart that it’s nearly impossible to mock it. Trolls World Tour knows that it is a bonkers movie and doubled down on that at every chance, and that’s what makes it actually sort of delightful. Jokes about the movie don’t quite stick, because the movie got there first?

Am I getting too deep into YouTube videos about a movie where singing toys poop cake? Probably. Here are a few other great things we saw today that lifted our moods.

What did you see today?

(image: Dreamworks/Universal)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com