Holy Smokes! Snoop Dogg Quits Smoking Marijuana

It’s the end of an era: iconic rapper and noted marijuana enthusiast Snoop Dogg has announced he’s quit smoking. Snoop Dogg, whose legal name is real name is Calvin Broadus, posted the shocking announcement on social media, where he wrote, “After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.”

The announcement was met with skepticism, as many fans assumed the legendary smoker was either joking or moving to edibles only. Others commended Snoop, a two-time winner of High Times’ Stoner of the Year award, for taking this new step. In addition to being one of the most famous stoners of all time, Snoop Dogg has invested in cannabis entrepreneurship. He was a minority investor in Eaze, California’s cannabis delivery app. He also launched his own cannabis brand, Leafs by Snoop, in 2015.

Not buying this for a second. Snoop edibles on the way. Dogg Treats™ or something like that probably. (But congrats to the legend if this is sincere ?? you've more than put your work in. We're hanging your grinder in the rafters) https://t.co/DRD8O0aGEO — ?✨America Is Musty✨? (@DragonflyJonez) November 16, 2023

The Dogfather isn’t the only stoner celeb to quit weed this year. In March, director Kevin Smith revealed that he was no longer smoking on his Fatman Beyond podcast. Smith, who started his own cannabis label named Caviar Gold with colleague Jason Mewes, told his audience,

“Because I did it for 15 years and now I just want to be present. When I started smoking weed, kids, I had a very big wound in my heart and weed was a really nice bandage that I put on top of it, and the wound kept getting bigger. And then I put on more bandages, and then one day I realized I was as bandaged up as a mummy and I couldn’t see clearly and I couldn’t hear clearly, and wasn’t really present anymore.”

Best of luck to both Smith and Snoop on their new sober journeys. In the meantime, smoke ’em if you got ’em!

(featured image: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]