If you’re a fan of Hollow Knight, there’s a chance you’ve been spending every video game-related event hoping to hear news about the next installment of the series, only to exchange your nail for a clown nose and comically large shoes. Released back in 2017, Hollow Knight is an iconic indie game darling that did the impossible: It made me like BUGS, and it made me like extremely difficult games that are purposely designed to make you wanna throw your controller across the room.

That being said, I just fell down the Hollow Knight rabbit hole in 2021, which garnered comments that ranged from “You’re gonna die a lot, that’s fine, keep going,” to “Join us in waiting for Silksong.” Well, I’m fully invested in that song now, especially after the footage that was shown during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase on June 12, 2022.

What is Hollow Knight: Silksong?

Hollow Knight: Silksong is the sequel to Hollow Knight that focuses on Hornet, a total badass who shows just how deadly a needle and thread can be. You run into her during your adventure through Hallownest, and she ends up becoming a valuable ally.

Silksong takes place after Hollow Knight, but there’s no word on which ending of the game it follows after. In the followup, Hornet finds herself in a new, unfamiliar land. While Hollow Knight had you descending further into the depths of a forgotten kingdom (with, like, a LOT of spiders, just … SO MANY), Silksong has its protagonist moving upward.

The game was originally announced in 2019 and had a playable demo at E3. However, there’s been little to no news since then. Granted, there was a certain something that happened in 2020 that halted a lot of things. Before that, though, Team Cherry announced that they were running on “Cherry-time,” which meant that the game would be ready when it was ready, and when it “matches the quality and scale of Hollow Knight.”

Just know, we will talk about a release date when we’re 100% certain we can hit it. The last thing we want to do is make promises, only to see things slide. For now, we’ll continue stuffing all sorts of strange critters and surprises into Silksong. We can’t wait for you all to play it.

Honestly, that’s fair. I’d much rather have an honest release date answer than one that gestures broadly toward a specific year and is bound to be delayed. That being said, there are some things we do know about Silksong, and footage from the showcase that has me convinced that I’m gonna die MORE in this game than I did in Hollow Knight.

What do we know about Silksong so far?

“As Hornet, princess-protector of Hallownest, adventure through a whole new kingdom ruled by silk and song. Captured and brought to this unfamiliar land, Hornet must battle foes and solve mysteries as she ascends on a deadly pilgrimage to the kingdom’s peak.”

We’re not sure who has captured Hornet or why she’s been captured, but we do know that she’s going to be ascending to reach the top of a kingdom. From the footage, it looks like her travels are less bleak than the Knight’s were, but I’m betting this kingdom has its fair share of secrets (and, potentially, another daunting Buzzsaw Castle). There are other little things we know, too, like Hornet isn’t a silent protagonist like the Knight was (though she isn’t the type to “speak at length,” according to Team Cherry). The team has also laid out the following features of the game:

Discover a whole new kingdom! Explore coral forests, mossy grottos, gilded cities, and misted moors as you ascend to the shining citadel at the top of the world.

Engage in lethal acrobatic action! Wield a whole new suite of nimble moves as you dance between foes in deadly, beautiful combat.

Craft powerful tools! Master an ever-expanding arsenal of weapons, traps, and mechanisms to confound your enemies and explore new heights.

Solve shocking quests! Hunt down rare beasts, unearth ancient mysteries and search for lost treasures to fulfill the wishes of the downtrodden and restore the kingdom’s hope. Prepare for the unexpected!

Face over 150 all-new foes! Beasts and hunters, assassins and kings, monsters and knights – you must defeat them all with bravery and skill!

Experience a stunning orchestral score! Hollow Knight’s award-winning composer, Christopher Larkin, returns to bring melancholy melodies, symphonic strings, and heart-thumping, soul-strumming boss themes to the adventure.

Challenge Silk Soul mode! Once you conquer the game, test your skills in an all-new mode that spins the game into a unique, challenging experience.

I will NOT be doing the extra challenge mode, thanks. No way in HELL.

Along with this new trailer came the announcement of Silksong coming to Xbox Game Pass. That’s not too surprising, as the original Hollow Knight is available right now. The surprise, though, comes from the game being a Day One launch on Xbox Game Pass. This means that if you have Game Pass, you’ll be able to play the game for free as soon as it’s out! And when exactly is release day? Well, Team Cherry did say it would be ready when it’s ready, and since it’s not ready, there’s no release date yet. Until that date comes, maybe I’ll revisit Hollow Knight and attempt some of the more difficult challenges to prepare for Silksong.

Silksong will be available on Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Game Pass, Humble, and GOG.com.

