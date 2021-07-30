DOJ Demands Epic of Gilgamesh Tablets’ Return From Hobby Lobby, Reminding Everyone They’re Trash

The Department of Justice released a press statement demanding the infamous arts and crafts store Hobby Lobby to forfeit a “rare cuneiform tablet bearing a portion of the Epic of Gilgamesh.” This tablet is believed to be one of tens of thousands of artifacts stolen from Iraq during the 2003 invasion by the U.S. In less than two days, 15,000 items were stolen from the National Museum of Iraq alone when their staff were forced to evacuate. While many will be lost to time (and private collections), public-facing institutions like Hobby Lobby’s Museum of the Bible have “found” them in their collection.

The Epic of Gilgamesh is the oldest recorded story in history, with some scholars and scientists believing the tablets to be 3000 years old. Because many epics were told orally first, this story is likely older than we can date the tablet. There are many narrative connections in the Epic of Gilgamesh to many world religions. With it pre-dating the Torah (and therefore the Bible and Quran) by several hundred years, we see why the Museum of the Bible would get involved.

As we do when Hobby Lobby is in the news for the theft or forgery of cultural heritage, the internet began to drag them.

Hobby Lobby employee training video just released pic.twitter.com/ltIqqEFHkr — JSWilliams1962 (@jswtreeman) July 27, 2021

Looks like Hobby Lobby has gotten itself into a big legal….Mess-opotamia https://t.co/XIsUjWElYE — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) July 27, 2021

Had to do it, Hobby Lobby pic.twitter.com/foCOlGxOs5 — J. Thomas Gordy (@jthomasgordy) July 28, 2021

Since Hobby Lobby is trending, enjoy these memes. Also, boycott Hobby Lobby. pic.twitter.com/Lbhf7RxWJx — Kira of the Wind (Erika McCorkle) (@Kiraofthewind1) July 28, 2021

Next time those sanctimonious hypocrites at Hobby Lobby tell you how “Christian” and “Bible-Based” they are, remind them of this Commandment: “Thou Shall Not Steal.”https://t.co/tnV91L0Iy9 — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 4, 2021

Some are also trying to figure out what Hobby Lobby will steal next.

Hobby Lobby, after losing their Gilgamesh and Sappho fragments: pic.twitter.com/HO79KEc03X — Ship of Theses (@postclassics) July 28, 2021

This news is a continuation of the larger scandal from the past decade concerning their purchases for their Museum of the Bible.

For those that are not keeping track, Hobby Lobby is the same company that:

Is anyone buying the “oh, we are the victims of forgery” or claims that Hobby Lobby was tricked into buying stolen artifacts? They cannot pretend to not know the basics of fact-checking provenance (history of ownership) with the kind of money they are pouring into their museum. In addition to international and federal laws, the American Alliance of Museums has provided guidelines on standards/ethics of collecting and displays since the ’90s—you know, because there’s a long history, including museums, of people swiping cultural artifacts that don’t belong to them and putting them on display, something we’re not surprised Hobby Lobby is into.

In addition to the latest news, some are calling for more attention to their recent Dead Sea Scrolls forgery, too.

You know… You’d think Hobby Lobby trying to rewrite the bible to condem homosexuality would have been bigger news pic.twitter.com/csiQM6yKjO — ❄️ Vezar ❄️ (@Vezerem) July 28, 2021

I have never been a fan of Hobby Lobby even before I knew of their many issues. My first job out of high school was at Michaels Arts and Crafts, where disgruntled “I demand to speak to your manager” types would threaten to “just go to Hobby Lobby.” While smiling and saying, “I understand your frustration,” I would fight my body to not just point at the door for them to leave. Of course, these customers were not the fault of Hobby Lobby—unlike all of these other scandals.

While the might not necessarily be perfect either, there are definitely better and more ethical choices than Hobby Lobby if you cannot find or afford a local crafts shop.

