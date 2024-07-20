The 10 Best Dark Romance Books, Ranked

There’s a place for flowers, card stock, and candlelit dinners. That place is not here. In the words of Leonard Cohen, “you want it darker?” you’ve come to the right place. These are the best dark romance stories on the market, ranked.

10. Hooked

(Bloom Books)

Sometimes we all need our familiar childhood memories corrupted, and Emily McIntire delivers. Hooked is a dark reimagining of Peter Pan that places Neverland in the criminal underbelly. James “Hook” Barrow is a ruthless crime lord with a singular goal: destroy his nemesis Peter Michaels. How? By targeting his twenty something daughter, Wendy. Wendy isn’t gonna be an easy mark, and sees through Hook’s facade to the vulnerable man underneath. If you thought Jason Isaacs’ Captain Hook was hot in the live action 2003 Peter Pan adaptation, I think this is the book you need.

9. Corrupt

(Berkley)

Penelope Douglas’ Corrupt centers around Rika Fane, who has always had the hots for the forbiddenst of fruit: her ex bf’s older brother Michael Crist. Michael and his friends were the bad boys in their town. More than that, they used to rule the town with an iron fist as part of a powerful group known as The Horsemen. They all took the fall for their crimes a while back, but now that Michael is free, Rika is free to lust after him once more. Lucky for her, Rika is all that Michael can think about. Unlucky for her, it’s because he thinks that she has something to do with his imprisonment, and now he’s out for revenge. Rika doesn’t intend to go down without a fight. This Horseman is about to get rode, if ya know what I mean.

8. Adam and Eve: A Tale of Obsession and Seduction

(Shantel Davis)

Adam and Eve: A Tale of Obsession and Seduction by Shantel Davis is the bonkers tale of original sin that John Milton wished he wrote. Adam is a downright sociopathic college professor that has a new obsession: his student Eve. He’s certifiable. He looks in through her windows at night. He stalks her throughout the day. He’s willing to descend to the depths of violence and depravity in order to have her … and Eve wants to be had. If you’re looking for an absolutely unhinged tale of f*cked up love, you’ve come to the right place.

7. The Sweetest Oblivion

(Danielle Lori)

Danielle Lori’s The Sweetest Oblivion centers around Elena Abelli, the daughter of a powerful mafioso. After her family-approved engagement disintegrates, she falls hard for Nico Russo, an enforcer whose ruthlessness is matched only by his loyalty to the family … and his desire for her. The pair begin a forbidden romance that defies their family’s wishes, and puts them in the crosshairs of those that wish them harm … from the outside AND the inside.

6.The Never King

( Blackwell House)

Another dark Peter Pan interpretation? James Matthew Barrie’s original novel really must have scratched some deep seated itch in the collective psyche. Peter Pan is no longer the sweet little ginger boy chasing after his shadow. He’s BECOME his shadow, thirsting for power in order to rule Neverland. Meanwhile, Wendy Darling is a darling no more. She’s a cunning young woman with more than a few skeletons in the closet. Peter and Wendy’s cross paths in their mutual struggle for power, but while they become allies in the dangerous world of Neverland? Or bitter foes? I think they gotta boink to find out.

5. Captive in the Dark

(CJ Roberts)

Alright, gang … now we’re getting to the real dark stuff. CJ Roberts’ Captive in the Dark is about a man named Caleb who was captured by a mob boss and sold into sexual slavery while he was young. Now he’s out for revenge. How will he do it? By manipulating the mind of his own victim. He captures the young Livvie and begins to train her to become an instrument of vengeance, but he’s surprised by her ability to resist. Livvie is handling waking up chained to a bed really well, and actually starting to fall for her captor? Is it love? Stockholm Syndrome? Maybe a heady mix of both.

4. Born, Darkly

(Lock Key Press)

Loved Silence of the Lambs but thought it lacking in the sex department? Trisha Wolfe’s Born, Darkly is what you need. Dr. London Noble is a criminal psychologist who has dedicated her life to studying the minds of society’s most twisted serial killers. In the past she’s been able to create a boundary between her professional and personal life, but charming sociopath Grayson Pierce Sullivan breaking down that boundary with a sledgehammer. Ethics? Sorry, don’t know her.

3. Truly

(Carmel Rhodes)

Truly by Carmel Rhodes is a lurid tale about a young woman who ends up falling for a trust fund jock who is her ex-boyfriend’s half brother. Yes, you read that sentence correctly. Don’t sweat the finer details! Just sweat. Noah the strapping rich boy becomes absolutely obsessed with our heroine, and needs her like heroine without the “e.” What happens when you’ve caught the eye of someone out of your league? You’re playing in the Majors now. Don’t mess it up

2. The Ritual

(Shantel Tessier)

Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut was R-rated, sure. Shantel Tessier’s The Ritual is its X-rated counterpart. The Ritual centers around a young woman named Blakely who is captured by a sinister elite society and made to participate in a series of rituals designed to break her will. Her chief tormentor is Ryat, handpicked to initiate her. In classic dark romance fashion, Ryan is surprised by Blakely’s resilience and resistance to submission. Ryker is determined to make her surrender anyway, through one trial after another.

1. Haunting Adeline

(Jennifer Bene)

Jennifer Bene’s Haunting Adeline might just be the hottest dark romance on the market right now. Adeline Riley just had the misfortune of inheriting her great grandmother’s spooky old manor house with an even spookier history. Her attempts to adjust to her creepy new home are made even more difficult by the equally creepy letters she keeps getting from a creeper that’s watching her. The mysterious Zade Meadows has his sights sets on Adeline, but is he attempting to undo her or protect her from the dark secrets of her home? Hey, he’s hot. Either works.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy