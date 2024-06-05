Glen Powell and Adria Arjona dancing in Hit Man
Get Ready to Fall in Love with Glen Powell(s) in 'Hit Man'

Rachel Leishman
Published: Jun 5, 2024 05:27 pm

Richard Linklater has teamed up once again with Glen Powell to bring us a new film. Hit Man hit theaters a little while ago but the movie, which is a Netflix production, is gearing up to join the streaming platform. So when can you watch it at home (maybe again)?

I say again because I do hope that people try to see this in theaters if possible because it is that exciting of a movie. There are moments in it I will always treasure, like Glen Powell’s pitch-perfect impression of Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman in American Psycho. But alas, if it is not showing near where you live or you just can’t hit up a theater, I do understand. Maybe just watch it on the biggest at-home screen possible.

If you’re worried about having to wait long to see what all the buzz is about, don’t be! The film is set to release on Netflix on June 7! Exciting, right? You get to meet Gary Johnson (Powell), hit man extraordinaire. Well Gary and Tanner and X and … let’s just say that there are a lot of “personas” that Gary takes on while he is crafting his hit man tricks. The synopsis for the film reads: “Professional killer Gary Johnson breaks protocol to help a desperate woman trying to flee an abusive husband and finds himself falling for her.”

With that in mind, let me remind you something about Hit Man: It is a love story. So, prepare yourself mentally to fall in love. I am just so excited for more people to see this movie! It is one of my favorites of the year so far and one that I think people are going to watch over and over again.

The wait is almost over. Hit Man hits Netflix (in select countries) on June 7, 2024, and the beginning of Glen Powell Summer will officially be upon us.

Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue.