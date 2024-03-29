High Fantasy vs. Low Fantasy: Breaking Down the Differences Between the Subgenres

Like the High Republic, High Fantasy refers to a realm where elves and dwarves are blasted on that zaza all the time. Low Fantasy meanwhile is above the influence. No weed, no speed, and definitely no rainbow fentanyl there.

Wait that’s not right? Alright wtf is High Fantasy then?

High Fantasy refers to a fictional world that is entirely different from our own. Middle Earth. Westeros. A Galaxy Far Far Away. All these places are High Fantasy settings (yes Star Wars is fantasy) because they do not involve planet Earth or its denizens. High Fantasy also incorporates standard fantasy elements. Magic. Elves. Dwarves. Wizards. Cool swords. That sort of thing. Lord of the Rings? A Song of Ice and Fire? A Court of Thorns and Roses (for all you horny people). High. Fantasy.

What about Low Fantasy?

Low Fantasy is a term that refers to a world functionally identical to our own that elements of fantasy encroach upon. The world of Harry Potter is Low Fantasy. It takes place in boring old England or whatever, but the world is populated by magic and magical creatures. The House In The Cerulean Sea is Low Fantasy too—magical creatures (in this case, children) encroach upon the mundane world. Pan’s Labyrinth could also be considered Low Fantasy (and Dark Fantasy, but that’s another topic). The Magical Realism genre could also be considered Low Fantasy, as fantastical elements are sprinkled into mundane reality. In summary, if the world is our own but with magic, it’s Low Fantasy. If it’s a different magical world entirely, it’s High.

Are those the only definitions that exist?

*sigh*

No, they are not.

According to some, High Fantasy and Low Fantasy could both exist in an alternate world… the difference lies in how much that world resembles our own, whether it IS our world or not. If it’s another world that resembles our world in every way except for a few magical elements, one could still consider it Low Fantasy. In a sense, High and Low Fantasy are like a gender spectrum of Fantasy fiction, with High on one end and Low on the other. How much magic the world contains sets it closer to one end of the scale or another.

There exists ANOTHER distinction in the High vs. Low Fantasy argument which references to tone of the work. High Fantasy worlds are often based on ideals. Light and Dark. Good and Evil. Order and Chaos. There are Good Guys and there are Bad Guys, clear moral distinctions. Lord of the Rings is perhaps the most famous example of a world like this. Those novels are many things, but “cynical” is not one of them. Meanwhile, Low Fantasy can sometimes have a more “real world” outlook on things. The world is morally grey, magical or not. The Song of Ice and Fire universe is a perfect example. While dragons and magic exist, people are still people. Nasty, greedy, horny people. There are few good guys, a lot of bad guys, and even more morally ambiguous people just trying to survive. Is this Low Fantasy despite all the magic? One could certainly make the argument.

Can a work of fiction be considered BOTH High and Low Fantasy?

Yes. The His Dark Materials book trilogy is an example of a world (or worlds) that is (are) both High and Low Fantasy. The parallel world of Lyra Belacqua (the story’s main character) is very much like our own, except people’s souls manifest as animals and Texas is a country. Meanwhile, the world of Will (the novel’s co-protagonist) is our world. However, a nigh-infinite amount of other worlds exist, including the World of the Dead—populated by the departed and spooky harpies, and Heaven—populated by angels and The Authority (the closest thing the multiverse has to God). The trilogy is slathered in heavy amounts of both magic and mundane sauce, making for a sort of High and Low Fantasy sloppy Joe of multiversal proportions.

The Chronicles of Narnia trilogy could also be considered a mix of High and Low Fantasy, though it certainly skews to the High end of the spectrum. The novel series takes place on regular old Earth, but characters spend most of their time in the magical world of Narnia. And why wouldn’t they? The real world sucks. That’s why people started writing fantasy in the first place. Parallel worlds bring the magic to us.

(featured image: New Line Cinema)

