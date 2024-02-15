What You Need To Know About the Lawsuit Against AMC+, HIDIVE, ALLBLK, Shudder, & More

Following in the footsteps of Crunchyroll, AMC Networks has been hit with a class action lawsuit after allegedly sharing private user data with third parties. The company has agreed to settle, meaning users of AMC’s various streamers may be eligible to file a claim.

AMC Networks is best known for operating its eponymous cable channel, which is home to the The Walking Dead franchise, as well as other hit shows like Better Call Saul, Mad Men, and Killing Eve. In addition to operating several cable channels, it owns the streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, ALLBLK, Shudder, Sundance Now, and HIDIVE. The lawsuit applies explicitly to AMC’s streaming services. Anyone who used these streamers through an app, streaming service, or official website between January 18, 2021, and January 10, 2024, might be able to receive a settlement payment.

Here’s what you need to know about the AMC lawsuit and how to file a claim if you meet the requirements above.

What is the AMC class action lawsuit?

AMC was actually hit by three class action lawsuits in early 2023. These were all combined into a single lawsuit: Vela et al. v. AMC Networks, Inc. The lawsuit alleges that AMC violated the Video Privacy Protection Act, which was created to prohibit streamers and video service providers from disclosing any of their consumers’ personally identifiable information (PII). AMC allegedly violated this act by giving PII to third parties through third-party tracking technology without its users’ consent.

As mentioned above, this type of lawsuit has surfaced before. In 2022, Crunchyroll faced a class action lawsuit after a user discovered the streamer was sharing PII with third parties like Facebook. Crunchyroll ended up settling with the plaintiffs, which is exactly what AMC is doing. AMC is not admitting any wrongdoing but has opted to provide a settlement of $8.3 million to avoid a lengthy and expensive legal battle. The settlement amount will be divided among any users who were potentially impacted by AMC’s Video Privacy Protection violation.

Given the newness of streaming, the Video Privacy Protection Act, which was passed in 1988, has only recently been interpreted to apply to streamers in addition to businesses involved in the rental, sale, or delivery of physical videotapes and DVDs. It’s possible that more streamers could face similar lawsuits. If the sharing of PII to third parties isn’t explicitly outlined in the streamer’s terms and conditions, users may have grounds to file a lawsuit.

How to get settlement money from AMC

If you utilized AMC’s streaming services between January 18, 2021, and January 10, 2024, then you are eligible to file a claim. No payment estimate is available, as it will depend on how many valid claims are filed. Some eligible users may have already received a notification from [email protected], alerting them that they may qualify for a payment from the settlement. Reddit users were initially concerned that it was a scam, but the email is legitimate and includes instructions for filing a claim. Even if you don’t receive an email, you can file a claim by going to amccvppasettlement.com. All claims must be submitted by April 9, 2024.

It may be a while before those filing claims receive further information on payments. The settlement still needs to receive final approval from the court on May 16, 2024. After the final approval is given, more information should be forthcoming for those who filed claims.

