‘He’s claiming fraud early’: Predictably, Donald Trump blames cheating hoax for his possible loss

It seems as if Donald Trump is already trying to claims people are cheating. How…unsurprising for him.

Currently, we are waiting for results to be called in in key swing states. Unfortunately, one of those states is my home state of Pennsylvania. To be clear, as a child, the state of Pennsylvania was never a “swing” state. I grew up in the era of Democrats relying on my state for their votes. The rise of Trumpian rule changed that. I saw a state I love turn to this chaos.

In 2020, President Joe Biden ended up taking the nomination from the state and it returned to the place I knew and loved. After the 2016 election, I did not recognize Pennsylvania. Now, with the 2024 election under way, all eyes are on my home state once again. That includes presidential hopeful Donald Trump who is already trying to claim fraud despite the state not being called yet.

On his social media platform Truth Social, Donald Trump posted about the election results in Philadelphia. At this time, the election in the state of Pennsylvania is not called. Still, he posted “A lot of talk about massive cheating in Philadelphia. Law Enforcement coming!!!”

There it is. He's claiming fraud early, just like we said he would. This is a strong sign he realizes he's losing. pic.twitter.com/5AhYjU9u65 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 5, 2024

While I am not someone who is confident enough to say that this is his “I’m losing” strategy, it is interesting that he’s already pushing this narrative. Currently, Pennsylvania is “too close to call” but it is a state that is important with its 19 electoral votes. Unfortunately, it has become a “swing” state recently and we don’t know which way the state is going.

There is a reason that Trump has done a lot of campaigning there recently. So his attack on Philadelphia, a city he most definitely was never going to win, isn’t that shocking.

In what world were you winning Philadelphia or Pittsburgh?

It isn’t necessarily that Trump is attacking the state. Honestly, that’s not shocking. But the fact that he is pretending like Philadelphia was…ever his to lose. In the 2020 election, Philly was heavily Joe Biden’s city. Meaning it was over 80% for Biden. In fact, he beat Trump by nearly 500,000 votes. So why target the city of love?

In Pittsburgh, it was less of a margin but Biden still won the city. So again, I ask: Why is Trump pretending like major cities in Pennsylvania was ever his to lose? It is giving a weird energy to his campaign. I don’t want to get hopeful. I know what happened in 2016. Still, the fact that he is targeting Philadelphia is just a weird move.

For right now, the state is not called. We’re still waiting for a lot of poll results to come in and we don’t know what is going to happen with the 19 electoral votes of the states. So while we wait, let’s not Trump and his “fraud” claims trick us. He was never going to win Philadelphia no matter how much he lied to himself about it all.

