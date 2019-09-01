Here’s Your Fall Genre TV Premiere Cheat Sheet
We've got the return dates for all your favorite genre shows.
It’s officially September, which means we’re sipping our pumpkin spice and gearing up for the fall television season. We know you’re still probably deep in your Dark Crystal and Carnival Row binges, but it’s never too early to set your DVR and clear your calendar for geeky autumn TV. Here’s your cheat sheet for when all of our favorite genre shows will be back onscreen, as well as some of the new shows coming down the road that we’re excited for.
September 6
Titans. Season 2 steaming on DC Universe.
September 18
American Horror Story: 1984. Season 9 premiere at 10:00 pm on FX.
September 25
Stumptown. Series premiere 10:00 pm on ABC.
September 20
Disenchantment. Season 1B streaming on Netflix.
September 24
Emergence. Series premiere at 10:00 pm on ABC.
September 26
Evil. Series premiere at 10:00 on CBS.
October 6
Batwoman. Series premiere at 8:00PM on The CW.
Supergirl. Season 5 premiere at 9:00PM on The CW.
Mr. Robot. The 4th and final season premieres at 10:00PM on USA.
Star Wars: Resistance. The 2nd and final season premieres on The Disney Channel.
The Walking Dead. Season 10 premieres at 9:00PM on AMC.
October 7
Black Lightning. Season 3 premieres at 9:00PM on The CW.
October 8
The Flash. Season 6 premieres at 8:00PM on The CW.
October 9
Riverdale. Season 4 premieres at 8:00PM on The CW.
Nancy Drew. Series premiere at 9:00PM on The CW.
October 10
Supernatural. The 15th and final season premieres at 8:00PM on The CW.
Legacies. Season 2 premiere at 9:00PM on The CW.
October 11
Charmed. Season 2 premiere at 8:00PM on The CW.
October 15
Arrow. The 8th and final season premieres at 9:00PM on The CW.
October 16
Impulse. Season 2, streaming on YouTube.
October 23
Castle Rock. Season 2 streaming on Hulu.
And finally, we’re still awaiting official premiere dates for Watchmen and His Dark Materials on HBO, but we’ll let you know as soon as we do.
(featured image: Kimberley French/The CW)
