Here’s Your Fall Genre TV Premiere Cheat Sheet

It’s officially September, which means we’re sipping our pumpkin spice and gearing up for the fall television season. We know you’re still probably deep in your Dark Crystal and Carnival Row binges, but it’s never too early to set your DVR and clear your calendar for geeky autumn TV. Here’s your cheat sheet for when all of our favorite genre shows will be back onscreen, as well as some of the new shows coming down the road that we’re excited for.

September 6

Titans. Season 2 steaming on DC Universe.

September 18

American Horror Story: 1984. Season 9 premiere at 10:00 pm on FX.

September 25

Stumptown. Series premiere 10:00 pm on ABC.

September 20

Disenchantment. Season 1B streaming on Netflix.

September 24

Emergence. Series premiere at 10:00 pm on ABC.

September 26

Evil. Series premiere at 10:00 on CBS.

October 6

Batwoman. Series premiere at 8:00PM on The CW.

Supergirl. Season 5 premiere at 9:00PM on The CW.

Mr. Robot. The 4th and final season premieres at 10:00PM on USA.

Star Wars: Resistance. The 2nd and final season premieres on The Disney Channel.

The Walking Dead. Season 10 premieres at 9:00PM on AMC.

October 7

Black Lightning. Season 3 premieres at 9:00PM on The CW.

October 8

The Flash. Season 6 premieres at 8:00PM on The CW.

October 9

Riverdale. Season 4 premieres at 8:00PM on The CW.

Nancy Drew. Series premiere at 9:00PM on The CW.

October 10

Supernatural. The 15th and final season premieres at 8:00PM on The CW.

Legacies. Season 2 premiere at 9:00PM on The CW.

October 11

Charmed. Season 2 premiere at 8:00PM on The CW.

October 15

Arrow. The 8th and final season premieres at 9:00PM on The CW.

October 16

Impulse. Season 2, streaming on YouTube.

October 23

Castle Rock. Season 2 streaming on Hulu.

And finally, we’re still awaiting official premiere dates for Watchmen and His Dark Materials on HBO, but we’ll let you know as soon as we do.

