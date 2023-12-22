Here’s Why Everyone Is Talking About ‘Back to the Future 4’

We didn’t get flying cars in 2015 like Back To The Future 2 said we would. Instead, we got the presidential campaign of this man. To be fair, we also got Disney’s Coco. All in all, it was a complicated year. I can only imagine what sort of future Hollywood will conceive of should a Back to the Future 4 ever decide to roll down the remake pipeline.

But due to a 78-second trailer that’s making its rounds on YouTube, now I don’t have to.

Wait … there’s a Back to the Future 4 trailer?

Yes and no. Yes because there is indeed a trailer for a hypothetical Back to the Future 4 kicking around on the Tube. No because it is not an official trailer, for a real movie. It was made a by KH Studio, a YouTube creator who mashes up clips from existing films in order to create proof-of-concept trailers for nonexistent movie sequels.

Their trailers are also made with a slew of flashy video effects, sound design, and AI technology. The Back to the Future 4 trailer was so convincing, however, that many fans thought it was the real deal. I don’t blame them; it looks GOOD—better than anything Hollywood could come up with, that’s for sure.

Aside from Back to the Future 4, KH Studios has made trailers for a whole cornucopia of nonexistent blockbuster films. I’m talking I Am Legend 2, Avatar 3, and an Edward Scissorhands 2024 remake starring an AI-generated Timothée Chalamet.

