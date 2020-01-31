Here’s When You Can Vote Cowards Like Mitch McConnell and Susan Collins Out of Office

The constitution and founding principles of America never stood a chance against spineless, soulless ghouls unwilling to even call witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial of the most corrupt president in history. The failure at every turn of these men and women to honor their oaths of office and act as a check on the treasonous bully currently occupying the White House is disgraceful.

Luckily, there’s still some democracy left in America and all of these horrible people will be up for reelection eventually, and some of the worst of them will be facing voters very soon. So here’s when ALL the Senate Republicans are up for reelection and for those running in 2020, where you can donate or support the people running against them.

The following 2020 Senate races feature vulnerable Republicans or no incumbent.

Martha McSally, Arizona.

McSally took the late John McCain’s seat in the senate – and truly dishonored the legacy of a man who would have stood up against Trump. She stated of her vote no to calling witnesses. She has “heard enough,” according to her Twitter. McSally’s Opponent is former astronaut Mark Kelly. Click here to donate.

Cory Gardner, Colorado

Gardner has said from the get-go he didn’t want witnesses. There are several democratic candidates running in the primary to unseat Gardner, including former Governor of Colorado, John Hickenlooper. To donate to Gardner’s eventual opponent, click here.

Kelly Loeffler, Georgia

Loeffler was appointed only weeks ago but was happily tweeting about how there’s no need for witnesses. Pastor Raphael Warnock, endorse by Stacy Abrams, has entered the race to unseat Loeffler it what could be a deciding race. Donate here.

David Perdue, Georgia

Perdue is one of the richest men in the senate and raised $2.5 million just last quarter. The primary to replace him include Jon Ossoff, who has previously run in the state. Donate to his eventual opponent here.

Joni Earnst, Iowa

First-term senator Earnst has fully bought into the Biden corruption lies. No Democrat has emerged yet from primaries to challenge her, but you can donate to her eventual opponent here.

Pat Roberts, Kansas

Roberts is retiring and not seeking reelection, Though the primaries have yet to happen, the front runners for Republican and Democratic nominations at this point are former Kansas Secretary of State and failed Candidate for Governor, Kris Kobach and state senator Dr. Barbara Bollier. Donte to Bollier here.

Mitch McConnell, Kentucky

Truly one of the worst people in the world, McConnell is the most hated senator in the country and is up against a strong opponent in 2020. Amy McGrath is running to unseat the evil turtle that wants to kill democracy. You can donate to McGrath here.

Susan Collins, Maine

Collins has voted again and again with Trump, despite giving us hope that she’d grow a conscience. She voted to allow witnesses, but only after it was clear the vote would be useless. She, perhaps as much as McConnell, needs to go. She’s running against Sara Gideon, who had raised a lot to take down Collins. But you can donate here if you want to help.

Lamar Alexander, Tennesse.

Alexander is not running for reelection in 2020, which is fine because he sucks. You can donate to democrat James Mackler here.

Lindsey Graham, South Carolina

Another one of the worst people in this whole mess, Graham’s race is considered “safe” but we don’t accept that. He needs to go and you can donate to his opponent, Jamie Harrison, here.

There are an additional nine Republican seats considered “safe” but if you live in these states, it’s worth looking into the challenger and calling your senators.

Dan Sullivan, Alaska

Tom Cotton, Arkansas

Jim Risch, Idaho

Bill Cassidy, Louisiana

Ben Sasse, Nebraska

Jim Inhofe, Okalahoma

Mike Rounds, South Dakota

Shelley Capito, West Virgina

Wyoming – No incumbent

2022

Several of the faithless Senators who gave up to Trump aren’t up for reelection this year. But let’s look to the future. Lisa Murkoski, perhaps the most disappointing person in all of this, is up in 2022. The same goes for Marco Rubio, a man who was bullied and belittled by Trump through the primary. Let’s hope Beto O’Rourke can succeed in another chance at flipping Texas. Also up for reelection in 2022 is Rand Paul.

We know this day is depressing for anyone that had a shred of hope Republicans would grow some principles, but this is only a stronger reminder that the Presidency is only one race in 2020 and the Senate will be just as important if we’re to return to the rule of law and create a better America.

(via: 270ToWin)

