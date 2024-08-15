Here’s what you need to know about ATEEZ Zodiac signs

We’ve discussed ATEEZ quite a bit already. We’ve been over some fun facts about each member. We’ve revealed their ages. We’ve even discussed some of their songs. It’s time to get into the real question: What can the stars tell us about this K-Pop phenomenon?



Choi Jongho

Jongho’s birthday is October 12, 2000. That would make him a Libra. Libras don’t like to rock the boat too much. They’ll play some video games while everyone else decides what the next activity is going to be. They’re very content to go with the flow.

Jung Wooyoung

Wooyoung’s birthday is November 26, 1999. That means he is a Sagittarius. This is the one you want with you at any party if you want to have an absolute blast. More than just being fun, a Sagittarius loves to learn and will surprise you with all the secret skills they’ve collected.

Song Mingi

Mingi was born on August 9, 1999 which makes him a Leo. Leos are ruled by the sun. You can just bask in their overwhelmingly positive energy. They love being the center of attention and they have the charisma to naturally pull that attention toward themselves.

Choi San

San was born July 10, 1999, making him a Cancer. People born under this sign tend to be very sensitive and deep. If San has the natural inclination to nurture which Cancers are famous for, he’s probably a favorite late-night conversation partner for the rest of the group.

Kang Yeosang

Yeosang’s birthday is June 15, 1999—a Gemini! Geminis are incredibly creative and energetic. They are idea machines which is a great attribute for a musician to have. They’ll keep trying new and interesting things until something clicks.

Jeong Yunho

Yunho was born March 23, 1999 which makes him an Aries. People under this sign tend to throw themselves into whatever they’re doing with their full chest. They follow their passions and have the drive and confidence to make it through the rejections that might come with artistic pursuits.

Kim Hongjoong

Hongjoong was born November 7, 1998, making him a Scorpio. Scorpios are constantly evaluating the situation. They are not content to take anything at face value, preferring to ask questions—even the uncomfortable ones. A water sign like this is needed to make sure the practical is being considered.

Park Seonghwa

Seonghwa’s birthday is April 3, 1998 which makes him another Aries. Two Aries is a powerful duo. They are fast friends and respect each other’s daring nature. If these two have to travel together, they will inspire each other to live more adventurously.

Group compatability

All this fire! Plus a Gemini! It’s good that there are multiple group members who naturally gravitate to the spotlight and want to take that center position so that it’s not on one person to keep the energy going. Our Scorpio, Cancer and Libra are going to balance out the pack and bring a sense of stability. It’s no wonder why ATEEZ videos and performances are so electric.

