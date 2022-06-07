Here’s the Netflix Geeked Week Schedule 2022￼ | The Mary Sue

Netflix Geeked Week 2022 is underway, but it’s not too late to catch up or join in on the fun!

But what is Geeked Week?

“Netflix Geeked, Netflix’s home for all things genre entertainment, is prepping for our second annual Geeked Week and we’re going all out for this year’s festivities. Geeked Week 2022 is a free five-day virtual event celebrating Netflix’s genre series, films, and games that runs June 6-10 across all your favorite platforms. You can expect tons of exclusive news, new trailers, celebrity appearances and so much more. Here’s everything you need to know so you don’t miss a thing.”

Geeked Week is from Monday to Friday of this week and is available to watch on all major platforms including YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, Twitch, and Facebook.

Monday’s roster featured the “Series Showcase,” “The Sandman Panel,” “The Umbrella Academy Panel,” and “Most Presents: Vampire Pride with First Kill,” all of which can now be watched here:

Tuesday’s roster featured the “Film Showcase,” “The Gray Man Panel,” and “The School for Good & Evil Panel,” all of which can be watched here:

Wednesday’s roster will be all about Animation and feature the “Netflix Geeked Week After School Special” at 3pm PT/6pm ET/7am JST, “Animation Showcase” at 4pm PT/7pm ET/8am JST, and “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Inside Look” at 4:45pm PT/7:45pm ET/8:45am JST.

Thursday’s roster will headline all things strange with “Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1: Unlocked at 9am PT/12pm ET/5pm GMT” and “The Hellfire Club: A Stranger Things Dungeons & Dragons Adventure at 10am PT/1pm.”

Friday’s roster will feature their upcoming games department with “Games Showcase” at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm GMT, “The Cuphead Show! Table Read” at 11am PT/2pm ET/7pm GMT, “Resident Evil star Ella Balinska LIVE at the /twitchgaming Summer Gathering” at 11:30am PT/2:30pm ET/7:30pm GMT, and the “Geeked Week Podcast LIVE: Best of Geeked Week” (featuring our very own Princess Weekes!) at 12pm PT/3pm ET/8pm GMT.

Whether you’re Netflix and Chilling to wait for news on Stranger Things Season 4 Volume II or waiting to binge the whole thing, there should be something for everyone.

What are you looking forward to the most?

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]