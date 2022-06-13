Lightyear is heading our way this week and while Chris Evans is talking about his love of Buzz and sharing what other Disney characters he’d want to bring to life, fans are getting excited to experience Lightyear just as Andy would. And now, you can even have the same movie going experience that Andy did. Well, sort of.

Have you ever wondered why Andy was willing to give up his best friend and prized possession, Woody the Cowboy, the minute that Buzz Lightyear came into his life? Well then, you might get it after seeing Lightyear and if you’re lucky, you can go to The Lightyear Early Access Screening: The Andy Experience to see the movie before it is released across the country!

The Details

The event, according to the Fandango page, is described as follows:

“The Lightyear Early Access Screening: The Andy Experience allows fans to be some of the first to see Disney and Pixar’s brand new film that presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear. Witness the sci-fi action adventure that sparked the imagination of Toy Story’s Andy and set in motion a love for the heroic Space Ranger. Attendees of the Lightyear Early Access Screening: The Andy Experience on Wednesday, June 15, will get to see Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear on select IMAX and Premium Large Format screens across the country, and have the chance to receive an exclusive piece of concept art created by the film’s Production Designer at Pixar Animation Studios.”

So what it means is that you can experience the magic of Lightyear just as Andy would have as a kid. In a theater, watching the “live-action” story of Buzz Lightyear come to life before you. The difference here being that, for us, the movie is animated but in Andy’s world it would be live action (and I’d for sure have a crush on the actor who plays Buzz in the movie). But it informs us all why Andy became so obsessed with the idea of owning a Buzz Lightyear toy. And having that same experience as Andy, falling in love with the movie that started it all, on the big screen, sounds pretty great.

(featured image: Pixar)

