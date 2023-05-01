Here’s Everything Coming to Peacock in May 2023
In its short time in this, our streaming-obsessed world, Peacock has quickly become one of the low-key best platforms—thanks in no small part to an excellent slate of original programming that includes Poker Face and Mrs. Davis, as well as a vast library of NBC titles single handedly helping millennials binge themselves to sleep: Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, et al. There’s plenty more where that came from (and a whole dump-truck full of Hallmark originals) on the roster of new titles coming to Peacock in May.
This month’s highlights include the Erin Brockovich, Dear White People, Booksmart, Sicario, the possibly underrated Tina Fey/Amy Poehler comedy Sisters, and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. For ’90s kids, there’s The Mummy with Brendan Fraser (Peacock is also adding the sequels, but the less said about those, the better), Face/Off, My Cousin Vinny, Speed, True Lies, and While You Were Sleeping. And for those who long for Thursday nights spent self-soothing with Tim Gunn’s benevolent paternal aura, Peacock is adding every season of Project Runway and Project Runway: All Stars to its library. Thank you, Mood! Bye, Swatch!
Here’s the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Peacock in May 2023.
May 1
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
Along Came Polly
Are We There Yet?
Are We Done Yet?
Bleeding Steel
Booksmart
A Christmas Miracle (Hallmark)
Clockers
Crooklyn
Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For (Hallmark)
Dear White People (2014)
Detroit
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights
Dragon Blade
Enemy of the State
Erin Brockovich
Face/Off
Fixer Upper Mysteries: Framed for Murder (Hallmark)
Free Angela and all Political Prisoners
A Gingerbread Romance (Hallmark)
The Good Shepard
The Grandmaster
Hello, It’s Me (Hallmark)
Honey
Honey 2
The Hulk (2003)
The Hunt
Ice Sculpture Christmas (Hallmark)
It’s Complicated
The Joy Luck Club
King Kong (2005)
The King’s Speech
Land of the Lost (2009)
Life
Life of Pi
Love, Classified (Hallmark)
The Love Club: Nicole’s Pen Pal (Hallmark)
Love Under the Stars
Mix Up in the Mediterranean (Hallmark)
Mo’ Better Blues
The Mummy (1999)
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery (Hallmark)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
My Cousin Vinny
Naughty or Nice (Hallmark)
Notting Hill
One Christmas Eve (Hallmark)
Perfect Harmony (Hallmark)
Pride
Real Murders: Aurora Teagarden Mysteries (Hallmark)
Salt
Schindler’s List
Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6 (Hallmark)
The Scorpion King
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
Sicario
Sisters
The Smurfs
The Smurfs 2
Speed
Spring Breakthrough (Hallmark)
True Lies
The Tuxedo
The Wedding Planner
While You Were Sleeping
You Got Served
Project Runway, seasons 1-16
May 2
Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed, episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original docuseries)
May 3
Keanu
May 4
Bupkis, season 1, episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)
May 6
Live Event: Coronation of King Charles III (TODAY, NBC News Now, Sky News Channels)
May 7
Billboard Latin Women in Music Awards 2023
La Patrona, season 1
Redeeming Love
When Love Springs (Hallmark)
May 8
Project Runway: All Stars, seasons 1-7
Transplant, seasons 1-2
May 11
Eurovision Song Contest – Semi-finals Part 2
Intelligence: A Special Agent Special (Peacock Original)
May 12
F9
May 13
Eurovision Song Contest – Finals
Watch with Johnny Weir: Eurovision Song Contest
May 14
Dateline 24/7 Marathon – Relentless Moms (NBC)
Dream Moms (Hallmark)
May 15
Blippi, seasons 3-4
Blippi Wonders, season 2
Boss Baby: The Family Business
The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost (Hallmark)
Little Angel, season 1
May 16
The Break-Up
May 18
Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss, episodes 1-5 (Peacock Original docuseries)
May 21
Love in Zion National: A National Park Romance (Hallmark)
May 22
Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery (Hallmark)
May 23
Blood & Money, season 1 (Oxygen)
May 28
The Love Club: Sydney’s Journey (Hallmark)
May 30
The Love Club: Lauren’s Dream (Hallmark)
The Love Club: Tara’s Tune (Hallmark)
(featured image: Universal Pictures / Lionsgate)
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]