Here’s Everything Coming to Peacock in May 2023

In its short time in this, our streaming-obsessed world, Peacock has quickly become one of the low-key best platforms—thanks in no small part to an excellent slate of original programming that includes Poker Face and Mrs. Davis, as well as a vast library of NBC titles single handedly helping millennials binge themselves to sleep: Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, et al. There’s plenty more where that came from (and a whole dump-truck full of Hallmark originals) on the roster of new titles coming to Peacock in May.

This month’s highlights include the Erin Brockovich, Dear White People, Booksmart, Sicario, the possibly underrated Tina Fey/Amy Poehler comedy Sisters, and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. For ’90s kids, there’s The Mummy with Brendan Fraser (Peacock is also adding the sequels, but the less said about those, the better), Face/Off, My Cousin Vinny, Speed, True Lies, and While You Were Sleeping. And for those who long for Thursday nights spent self-soothing with Tim Gunn’s benevolent paternal aura, Peacock is adding every season of Project Runway and Project Runway: All Stars to its library. Thank you, Mood! Bye, Swatch!

Here’s the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Peacock in May 2023.

May 1

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle

Along Came Polly

Are We There Yet?

Are We Done Yet?

Bleeding Steel

Booksmart

A Christmas Miracle (Hallmark)

Clockers

Crooklyn

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For (Hallmark)

Dear White People (2014)

Detroit

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights

Dragon Blade

Enemy of the State

Erin Brockovich

Face/Off

Fixer Upper Mysteries: Framed for Murder (Hallmark)

Free Angela and all Political Prisoners

A Gingerbread Romance (Hallmark)

The Good Shepard

The Grandmaster

Hello, It’s Me (Hallmark)

Honey

Honey 2

The Hulk (2003)

The Hunt

Ice Sculpture Christmas (Hallmark)

It’s Complicated

The Joy Luck Club

King Kong (2005)

The King’s Speech

Land of the Lost (2009)

Life

Life of Pi

Love, Classified (Hallmark)

The Love Club: Nicole’s Pen Pal (Hallmark)

Love Under the Stars

Mix Up in the Mediterranean (Hallmark)

Mo’ Better Blues

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery (Hallmark)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

My Cousin Vinny

Naughty or Nice (Hallmark)

Notting Hill

One Christmas Eve (Hallmark)

Perfect Harmony (Hallmark)

Pride

Real Murders: Aurora Teagarden Mysteries (Hallmark)

Salt

Schindler’s List

Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6 (Hallmark)

The Scorpion King

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

Sicario

Sisters

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

Speed

Spring Breakthrough (Hallmark)

True Lies

The Tuxedo

The Wedding Planner

While You Were Sleeping

You Got Served

Project Runway, seasons 1-16

May 2

Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed, episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original docuseries)

May 3

Keanu

May 4

Bupkis, season 1, episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)

May 6

Live Event: Coronation of King Charles III (TODAY, NBC News Now, Sky News Channels)

May 7

Billboard Latin Women in Music Awards 2023

La Patrona, season 1

Redeeming Love

When Love Springs (Hallmark)

May 8

Project Runway: All Stars, seasons 1-7

Transplant, seasons 1-2

May 11

Eurovision Song Contest – Semi-finals Part 2

Intelligence: A Special Agent Special (Peacock Original)

May 12

F9

May 13

Eurovision Song Contest – Finals

Watch with Johnny Weir: Eurovision Song Contest

May 14

Dateline 24/7 Marathon – Relentless Moms (NBC)

Dream Moms (Hallmark)

May 15

Blippi, seasons 3-4

Blippi Wonders, season 2

Boss Baby: The Family Business

The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost (Hallmark)

Little Angel, season 1

May 16

The Break-Up

May 18

Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss, episodes 1-5 (Peacock Original docuseries)

May 21

Love in Zion National: A National Park Romance (Hallmark)

May 22

Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery (Hallmark)

May 23

Blood & Money, season 1 (Oxygen)

May 28

The Love Club: Sydney’s Journey (Hallmark)

May 30

The Love Club: Lauren’s Dream (Hallmark)

The Love Club: Tara’s Tune (Hallmark)

