Legendary manga artist Akira Toriyama’s final masterpiece, Dragon Ball DAIMA, has pulled the curtains on its electrifying first season. After a climatic battle between an adult Super Saiyan 4 Goku and Supreme Demon King Gomah in the epic finale, episode 20, fans are wondering if there will be more to come.

Recommended Videos

The thrilling series marked the sixth anime to be released in the Dragon Ball universe and premiered in October 2024, seven months after Toriyama passed away. Yet, before he ascended to a realm akin to those of his legendary heroes, Toriyama poured his heart and soul into writing, designing, and overseeing the production of DAIMA. His unwavering dedication made the series a deeply personal project—one that now holds a special place in the hearts of the franchise’s devoted fans. This article includes spoilers for Dragon Ball DAIMA season 1.

Dragon Ball DAIMA season 1 recap

The series brought a pint-sized adventure (quite literally) to the Dragon Ball fans, featuring a storyline set between the events of the Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super series. It sees our overpowered heroes mysteriously transform into baby-like versions of themselves and venture into an enigmatic new world called the Demon Realm. The formidable foe our Super Saiyans face in the series is the newly crowned and fearsome King of the Demon Realm—Gomah.

With the help of the magical Third Eye, Gomah was easily dominating all our heroes towards the end of season 1, leaving little chance for victory. However, at the end of episode 19, Goku learns about the trick to remove Gomah’s Third Eye from Arinsu and quickly transforms to Super Saiyan 4 in his adult form. In the finale episode 20, titled “Maximum,” we witness the final battle between Gomah and Super Saiyan 4 Goku.

Will there be Dragon Ball DAIMA season 2?

(Toei Animation)

The finale episode 20, released on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, was the final episode in the Dragon Ball DAIMA series. Sadly, there will be no second season. It’s difficult to imagine the story continuing without Toriyama’s input after he helped create every aspect of the first season. Another reason why there cannot be a DAIMA season 2 is because the series was based on an original story by Toriyama—meaning there’s no manga to refer to for a second season.

So, the adventures of Goku and his friends in the Demon Realm end here. However, Dragon Ball Super might return to the television soon as the series’ source manga recently debuted a new chapter after a hiatus of over a year. If the series returns, we might see references to DAIMA as it is essentially a prequel story to Super. But, no official announcements have been made thus far.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy