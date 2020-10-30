Here’s a Bunch of Zoo Animals Playing With Pumpkins!

The scariest thing to look at this spooky season seems to be the news most days. So let’s not do that. Instead, let’s combine the internet’s two favorite things–Halloween and cute animals–and find a few moments of joy in an uncertain and chaotic world.

Let’s warm up (our hearts!) with a few still images first.

The excitement is real… it’s #WorldLemurDay! 🥳 Our ring-tailed lemur boys got to enjoy carved pumpkins with sweetcorn inside to celebrate their day and spooky season.

Did you know that a group of lemurs is called a conspiracy? 🎃 pic.twitter.com/wdbvZ8rsfT — Paignton Zoo (@PaigntonZoo) October 30, 2020

Who is ready for Halloween?! Did anyone carve animal pumpkins? Share with us using #cincyzoopic! pic.twitter.com/oQfSqcprve — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) October 30, 2020

Rico is looking sharp this Halloween season! pic.twitter.com/eBg4QeEsU7 — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) October 29, 2020

The resemblance is spooky 🎃 pic.twitter.com/jW7FD2NwlU — San Diego Zoo Safari Park (@sdzsafaripark) October 23, 2020

Not ones to miss out on the Halloween fun and games, our Carpathian lynx, Daisy and son Dakota, managed to get their paws on some pumpkins, which they ripped open to enjoy meaty treats hidden inside. pic.twitter.com/jM4Xpn8uNr — Dudley Zoo (@dudleyzoo) October 28, 2020

I don’t even know what some of the animals are and I don’t care because there’s so much cuteness.

The cutest pumpkin in the patch. Happy National Pumpkin Day 🎃 Pumpkins aren’t only great for decorating, they’re great enrichment for our animals like LaRoo, the tree kangaroo.

📸: Keeper Mac pic.twitter.com/3Z8BXjxu3F — Roger Williams Park Zoo (@RWPZoo) October 26, 2020

🎃👻Trick or Treat! 👻🎃 Pumpkins make for great enrichment for our residents and Kitawa and Kiri got really stuck in! Hands up if you’re visiting us this half term 🙋‍♂️🙋 pic.twitter.com/JIjZxiufhq — Bristol Zoo Gardens (@BristolZooGdns) October 25, 2020

One of my personal favorite sources for cute animal content all year is my own local zoo, the Oregon Zoo, and they have really brought it with the cute content this year. From otters …

To Goats vs. Gourds.

To pachyderms with GIANT pumpkins.

And it’s Oregon so we gotta have beavers.

That’s some serious cuteness. But I’ll see you these beavers and raise you one internet classic, a talking porcupine named Teddy Bear enjoy a tasty Halloween treat. Please, sound on for this one.

Do you want more? We have more:

Fiona is ready for Halloween! Fiona got a smaller pumpkin more her size & her mom Bibi got a full-size pumpkin! Watch Bibi smash the pumpkin in one bite! Some day Fiona will be able to open her mouth 150 degrees wide just like her mama! #TeamFiona pic.twitter.com/0D0x5tgw3j — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) October 30, 2020

Animals at the Brookfield Zoo really got into spooky season this year, playing with and chowing down on some seasonally appropriate pumpkins. https://t.co/TUupBcLMzg pic.twitter.com/3Rgug0HqSQ — ABC News (@ABC) October 24, 2020

Jozi is just rolling with the pumpkin carving this year. pic.twitter.com/gyqCQkJQMZ — 🎃Milwaukee County Zoo (@MilwaukeeCoZoo) October 28, 2020

How to pick the perf 🎃 for #NationalPumpkinDay 🔈 •Scritch it to ensure you can carve it with your claws

•Sniff it to ensure it smells like bugz🐜

•Lick it to mark it as your own👅 #JackOlAnteater #ScratchAndSniff pic.twitter.com/nZ1T0G1YS6 — San Diego Zoo Safari Park (@sdzsafaripark) October 26, 2020

Lions and tigers and bears, oh my!

Orange you glad it’s the weekend? You may have noticed our festive gourds throughout campus, but did you know that pumpkins can be used as sustainable, biodegradable enrichment items for all of our animals, and as tasty treats for certain species? See the 🎃 🎃 🎃 fun in action! pic.twitter.com/To8PXSCKrY — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) October 25, 2020

Now this one isn’t from a zoo and it’s truly WILD.

You’ve been visited by the Halloween moose 🎃 🦌 pic.twitter.com/oOl3RBPyLj — ༺❆ᗙ Martin 🏳️‍🌈 ᗛ❆༻ I voted early 🗳 (@KlatuBaradaNiko) October 23, 2020

One more? Okay. One more.

(image: Oregon Zoo/Screneshot)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com