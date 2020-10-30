comScore

Here’s a Bunch of Zoo Animals Playing With Pumpkins!

That's it. That's the post

By Jessica MasonOct 30th, 2020, 1:06 pm

otters enjoy a jackolantern treat

The scariest thing to look at this spooky season seems to be the news most days. So let’s not do that. Instead, let’s combine the internet’s two favorite things–Halloween and cute animals–and find a few moments of joy in an uncertain and chaotic world.

Let’s warm up (our hearts!) with a few still images first.

I don’t even know what some of the animals are and I don’t care because there’s so much cuteness.

One of my personal favorite sources for cute animal content all year is my own local zoo, the Oregon Zoo, and they have really brought it with the cute content this year. From otters …

To Goats vs. Gourds.

To pachyderms with GIANT pumpkins.

And it’s Oregon so we gotta have beavers.

That’s some serious cuteness. But I’ll see you these beavers and raise you one internet classic, a talking porcupine named Teddy Bear enjoy a tasty Halloween treat. Please, sound on for this one.

Do you want more? We have more:

Lions and tigers and bears, oh my!

Now this one isn’t from a zoo and it’s truly WILD.

One more? Okay. One more.

(image: Oregon Zoo/Screneshot)

Jessica Mason - Assistant Editor

Jessica Mason (she/her) is a writer based in Portland, Oregon with a focus on fandom, queer representation, and amazing women in film and television. She's a trained lawyer and opera singer as well as a mom and author.