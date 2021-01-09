comScore Here Are the Funniest Tweets About Trump’s Twitter Ban | The Mary Sue

Here Are the Funniest Tweets About Trump’s Twitter Ban

It feels good to laugh again.

By Chelsea SteinerJan 9th, 2021, 1:57 pm

The world rejoiced yesterday when social media giants Facebook and Twitter finally banned Donald Trump’s accounts. The de-platforming of our Demagogue-in-Chief was long overdue, considering he has been fomenting rage, deceit, and hate speech for several years, which finally culminated in Wednesday’s seditious attack on the Capitol building by domestic terrorists.

Is Trump’s de-platforming too little, too late? Absolutely. But is it still deeply satisfying to see his favorite megaphone snatched from his tiny orange hands? Undoubtedly. Trump’s ban has delivered a deeply cathartic moment of schadenfreude that we as a nation sorely needed.

As Trump scrambled to use his various accounts, Twitter users were quick to troll his pathetic efforts to be heard. The result was an all-star line-up of dunks, roasts, and memes that gave us all a good laugh during this fraught and scary week. Here are some of our favorite tweets since yesterday:

Twitter users also took social media to task for enabling Trump and profiting off of his toxic fan base. After all, these sites have basically watched our house burn for 4 years before rushing into the dying embers to save a melted spoon. This is not the brave and righteous stand you think it is, Jack Dorsey.

What a day to be alive.

