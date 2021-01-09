Here Are the Funniest Tweets About Trump’s Twitter Ban

The world rejoiced yesterday when social media giants Facebook and Twitter finally banned Donald Trump’s accounts. The de-platforming of our Demagogue-in-Chief was long overdue, considering he has been fomenting rage, deceit, and hate speech for several years, which finally culminated in Wednesday’s seditious attack on the Capitol building by domestic terrorists.

Is Trump’s de-platforming too little, too late? Absolutely. But is it still deeply satisfying to see his favorite megaphone snatched from his tiny orange hands? Undoubtedly. Trump’s ban has delivered a deeply cathartic moment of schadenfreude that we as a nation sorely needed.

As Trump scrambled to use his various accounts, Twitter users were quick to troll his pathetic efforts to be heard. The result was an all-star line-up of dunks, roasts, and memes that gave us all a good laugh during this fraught and scary week. Here are some of our favorite tweets since yesterday:

Hello I am brand new to Twitter, what are you guys up to — John Barron (@barronjohn1946) January 9, 2021

Trump accounts just getting vaporized left and right. Like the rapture for idiots. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) January 9, 2021

If he really wants to be heard, he can walk his lazy ass to the briefing room and start yapping. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 9, 2021

Twitter right now pic.twitter.com/9dcKWpUVM6 — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) January 9, 2021

omg this is just like George Orwell's Animal Crossing — Amy, future Mothman Festival Queen (@cableknitjumper) January 9, 2021

Can the Defense Production Act be used to commandeer the Steak-Umm account. Asking for a friend — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) January 9, 2021

Gollum has lost his precious. — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) January 9, 2021

“DO YOU HAVE MY TIKTOK PASSWORD?” pic.twitter.com/jptKk7FzB3 — Mo Ryan (@moryan) January 9, 2021

This is like the Red Wedding for assholes. https://t.co/MYVY72FRYa — Mark’s Forever Mandalorian 🏳️‍🌈 (@djmmarquis) January 9, 2021

Lmaooooo this the wildest ban in history. His phone just a brick pic.twitter.com/vnpb79Npb5 — KB24 Forever 17x CHAMPS 7x DODGERS CHAMPS (@KarateSkool) January 9, 2021

To anyone complaining about a private media company kicking Trump off their platform: Think of Twitter as a Christian bakery and Trump as a gay wedding cake.#BanTrumpFromTwitter — John Smith Chicago (@JohnSmithChgo) January 9, 2021

Twitter users also took social media to task for enabling Trump and profiting off of his toxic fan base. After all, these sites have basically watched our house burn for 4 years before rushing into the dying embers to save a melted spoon. This is not the brave and righteous stand you think it is, Jack Dorsey.

twitter after the orange cyst has been inciting violence constantly for 4 years: pic.twitter.com/gAr4cOXFBL — Chevy Ray (@ChevyRay) January 8, 2021

Of course Jack Dorsey is on an island right nowhttps://t.co/a4WZ7RF8zF pic.twitter.com/FJYYyxcnOy — sarah emerson (@SarahNEmerson) January 9, 2021

listen. we all know it's very much too little too late. But it is also VERY VERY VERY VERY VERY FUNNY — Dr. Felix Arson (@whitneyarner) January 9, 2021

I am equally impressed with Facebook and Twitter's decision to ban Trump now as Betsy DeVos and Elaine Chao's decision to resign now. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 9, 2021

What a day to be alive.

